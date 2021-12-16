‘Ignorance Is No Excuse’: ‘Below Deck’ Star Apologizes After Using N-Word to Black Costar, Fans React

“Below Deck” reality TV star Heather Chase faced massive backlash on Tuesday, Dec. 14, after the chief stewardess apologized for using a racial slur when speaking to her Black costar Rayna Lindsay during an episode of the hit Bravo series.

The incident, which aired earlier this week, occurred after Lindsay, Chase and their castmates went out for dinner and drinks. Things ultimately took a turn when Lindsay and Chase went to the restroom.

“Below Deck” reality TV star Heather Chase faces backlash after apologizing for using the N-word toward her black costar Rayna Lindsay following the series’ Dec. 13 episode. Photo:@raynalindsay @heatherkapiolani/Instagram

Upon entering the restroom, Lindsay used the N-word while conversing with Chase when the star, who is white, repeated the phrase back to her. Although the incident wasn’t addressed that night, the following morning, Lindsay explained to Chase why she couldn’t use that racial slur as a white woman.

Chase, who didn’t recall ever saying the N-word, ultimately apologized for her actions. Later in the show, she confided in one of her “Below Deck” costars and claimed Lindsay’s comment made her feel bad.

Following the episode, Chase took to Instagram to apologize to Lindsay once more for how badly her actions affected the deckhand. She wrote, “I am sorry for the hurt my ignorance caused Rayna in tonight’s episode. While I apologized to Rayna throughout the season, I cannot express enough how remorseful I am.”

“Below Deck” star Heather Chase apologized for her language used with her Black costar Rayna Lindsay. Photo:@heatherkapiolani/Instagram

The reality star added, “Part of my responsibility as Chief Stewardess is to provide a welcoming, safe environment for the crew and I fell short. Over the past nine months since this episode was filmed, I have learned how my words and actions can affect others and I vow to do better in the future.”

As fans began to view the post, many bashed Chase from her statement while others claimed she wasn’t sorry. They expressed the only reason why the star is feeling apologetic is because she got caught for using the racial slur.

“This apology is straight up meaningless copy/paste buzz sentences.”

“Ignorance is NO EXCUSE, especially in the year 2021. This is completely and beyond unacceptable.”

“Sick and tired of adults just now learning the weight that their words hold…”

“You’re only sorry cause you were caught probably a word used in your vocab regularly your disgusting.”

“I wonder if it hasn’t been caught on camera if you would have acknowledged you said it…”

“It’s weird that you’re saying it now though that it aired when you’ve been living your life unapologetically all this time. DOESN’T seem sincere.”

Lindsay also addressed the situation during a Q&A segment on her Instagram story. In a now-deleted post, the star ultimately criticized Chase, Bravo Network and the yacht’s captain, Captain Lee Rosbach.

On Dec. 15, following Chase’s backlash and Lindsay’s remarks, Rosbach addressed the situation on his official blog when discussing the show’s recent episode. The star began by saying he was “disgusted” by what occurred between Chase and Lindsay.

Rosbach said, “My, my! This has certainly devolved into something I didn’t see coming this season, but like I always do with the elephant in the room, lets take this head-on. I was truly disgusted by some words used in this week’s episode that I will not repeat; I find them despicable.”

He added that the “casually” used racial slur is something he will not tolerate and stated if he had known about the incident earlier, he would have implemented a form of action. “The word I heard used casually on this week’s episode is not one I tolerate in any way shape or form on my boat. Nor will I ever, moving forward. I wish I knew about it earlier and swift action would have been taken, but let me be very clear, it isn’t acceptable, ever.”

Since then, Bravo Network have yet to release a statement regarding this incident.

