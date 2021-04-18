‘She Is Made for TV Say What Ya Want!’: Nene Leakes Hints at Return to Reality TV After Fallout with Bravo

Following her very public feud with Bravo network and host Andy Cohen, Nene Leakes could be taking her reality TV talents to a Black-owned network instead.

Nene Leakes is going to get her reality TV bag one way or another. (Photo: @neneleakes/Instagram)

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star appeared in an Instagram Story with Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer, who teased Leakes’ possible involvement with the network and the two appeared to be having a great time together.

“Listen, y’all don’t know what’s about to happen,” a hyped Plummer hinted in the video. “We got Nene Leakes! Y’all ready to see Nene on Zeus?! I don’t know, y’all stay tuned, stay tuned!”

Leakes bragged, “I bring the motherf—–g FIRE!” in agreement with her new associate.

Although the hints about what the two are cooking up stopped there, Zeus’ roster has consistently been growing since its 2018 founding. Their current lineup of shows includes “Joseline’s Cabaret,” “The Real Black Chyna,” “Doses of Draya,” and “One Mo Chance,” among others.

Leakes walked away from the “RHOA” franchise in 2020, then accused the network’s executives, including “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen, of racial bias and unfair treatment of their Black talent. She has since called for a boycott against the network and circulated a petition calling out Bravo’s “dirty deeds, particularly as it relates to the unfair and biased treatment they have displayed towards their African American talent, more specifically NeNe Leakes and Mariah Huq.”

Fans are ready to see Leakes make her big television return and look forward to seeing how Zeus Network continues to grow and support Black talent.

One social media commenter said at length: “Lem is a Black man giving Black people, namely Black women the opportunity with the platform that he created w Zeus to tell their own stories and have their own shows on their own terms. Chyna took her show that she filmed on Zeus and ended up doing a deal on WEtv w the same footage. Put some respect on his name and the network.”

“Been peep where Zeus was trying to take things. This network gonna be bigger than Netflix and Hulu. 🙌I said what I said!” another said.

“Yesssssss 👏🏾🙌🏾 I love Nene she is made for TV say what ya want!!!

“I’d finally subscribe 🥲”

“Love the black power down at Zeus! 🖤”

It looks like Nene Leakes has a new friend in Zeus Network boss Lemuel Plummer. @lemuelplummer/Instagram

Two of Zeus’ reality shows, “Joseline’s Cabaret” and “The Real Blac Chyna,” had their first seasons picked up by We TV, so it’s possible that if Nene joins the Zeus family it could open up even more opportunities for her in the television realm.