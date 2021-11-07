‘I Don’t Want to Look Old’: Steve Harvey Photo with ‘Silver Fox Squad’ Has Fans Celebrating His Fashion Glow-Up

Steve Harvey’s newfound fashion glow-up has everyone talking.

The talk show host has shared several viral outfits of the day in tapered slacks and tailored coats that have plenty of fans exclaiming that he “looks like money.” While Harvey recently revealed his wife, Marjorie Harvey, is to thank for the overall revamped appearance, his flex is also tethered to his desire to keep feeling and looking goo,d as opposed to feeling and appearing outdated.

Steve Harvey (center) poses with the Silver Fox Squad after revealing he has no plans to look or dress old. (Photo: Steve on Watch/ Facebook)

Harvey, 64, was joined in conversation on this very topic by the Silver Fox Squad — a group of six men who are each over the age of 40 and dress to the nines — on his Facebook Watch series “Steve on Watch.”

While their social media popularity was a byproduct of the “Don’t Rush” challenge early on in the pandemic, the Silver Fox Squad say they are all about showing young men how to carry themselves, and to remind society that aging is a refining process, not an “everything is going downhill” experience.

“A lot of people, male and female, once they start to hit, 35, the rumor out there is that things are supposed to decline,” said Silver Fox Squad member Jean Titus. “And people just accept it. But if you look at us, we’re living examples that it doesn’t have to be the case.”

Harvey could not agree more.

“I believe in what you’re saying,” said Harvey. “I’m not just gonna sit over here and just let old age come take me away. Pick me up and just walk me holding my grave. We’re not going to do this. I don’t want to walk old. I don’t want to look old. I don’t want to dress old.”

The rich threads and praise have obviously given Harvey an added confidence boost. One that his youngest stepdaughter Lori Harvey has even taken notice of herself. “He’s feeling himself,” she said while appearing on E! News’ Daily Pop. “You can’t tell him anything right now.”

In the end, Harvey found himself officially inducted into the Silver Fox Squad, a membership he fans believe he is more than deserving of.

“Swag master any day, any time”

“Officially crowned a Silver Fox [fire emoji] [raised hands emoji] you better know it fa yourself people/“