‘Stop Doing Lean and Smoking Weed’: Cardi B Calls Out Rappers for Making ‘Depressing’ Rap Music

Cardi B is over the type of rap music that she hears these days.

The Bronx native rapper went on Instagram Live on Halloween to vent about male rappers making what she calls “depressing” music. She said she’s seen people write their opinions on Twitter about rappers needing to have “bars.” But she made it clear that SHE has something else in mind when it comes to the music she makes.

Cardi B calls out rappers for making ‘depressing’ music. (Photo: @iamcardib/Instagram)

“I want to make music to turn the f–k up. Because when I go to the club, that’s what ni–as want to hear.” Cardi began to do a rough mimic of the rap she hears then proceeded to say, “Nobody wanna hear that s–t. We wanna turn up, we wanna hear that hard bass. That’s the f–k I wanna do.”

The eight-time Grammy-nominated artist said she feels like the songs are missing “Belcalis,” which is her birth name. She also added that she believes some of the songs of today’s hip- hop music are sounding similar to each other. “I feel like we keep hearing the same song over and over and over again. I feel ni–as these days, they making music with this type of beat that is mad depressing. All the rappers nowadays, all of them wanna die. They all wanna die, all of them.”

Cardi offered a remedy of sorts that she feels would help the artists with their state of depression. “All these ni–as need to stop doing lean and smoking weed. They get money and they start buying too much motherf-cking weed and too much lean and they make that slow sh-t.”

Lean, also nicknamed Dirty Sprite, Purple Drank, Sizzurp, is “an illicit substance made with Codeine cough syrup, soda, and hard candy,” according to Addictioncenter.com. Many celebrities have promoted the drink in the songs and it’s typically used to help one feel more relaxed but is highly addictive.

Cardi B’s video ended with her screaming “the club need me, the strippers need me, the bartenders need me.”

While some people shared the same sentiments as the “Up” rapper, others shaded her about how her music is the problem. “Nah we good. N-ggas is not trynna twerk in the club. We want music with substance 😂,” said one person, while another wrote, “She’s the reason why music is the way it is today… repetitive.”

Those defending her wrote, “Exactly we come to the club to turn up not have a therapy session,” and “Facts When we in the club we trying to turn up LOL not sit down and write down new captions.”