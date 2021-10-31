‘Love to See It’: T.I. Receives Praise from Fans After He Reveals His Involvement with This Atlanta Housing Development Project

Clifford “T.I.” Harris took to Instagram on Oct. 25 and shared a video of a housing development project that he is involved in Atlanta.

The affordable housing community is being built at a site on Atlanta’s west side along the former Bankhead Highway, the main artery in the neighborhood the rapper grew up in and a street he has immortalized in his music. The current project is going up where a dilapidated Kmart and grocery store once stood. T.I. bought to the property to redevelop it and later sold it in 2019 to Missouri developer Vecino Group.

Rapper T.I. performs onstage during day 1 of 2021 AfroPunk Atlanta at Atlantic Station Pinnacle on September 25, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Atlanta Business Chronicle, which first reported on the sale in September 2019, wrote then that T.I.’s representatives said the 7-acre site was to be developed by a partnership of Vecino Group and the rapper. In April, a Vecino Group secured $11 million in finances for Intrada Westside, the name of the development.

According to What Now Atlanta, the project is a 143-unit mixed income-affordable housing establishment. Intrada Westside, located at 2174 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, was under construction at the time and scheduled to take 18 months to complete. Donald Lee Hollowell was a famed Atlanta civil rights attorney who was honored by Bankhead Highway being renamed for him in 1998.

Plans for the development included having 69-one bedrooms unit, 49-two bedroom units, and 25-three bedroom units. Although the extent of T.I.’s involvement with the project is unclear, he clearly is proud of the progress.

In the Instagram post captioned “BANKHEAAAD‼️” T.I. is seen driving into the construction site while providing details about the project. The “Live Your Life” emcee informed his followers that the development is about 40 percent complete.

He said while mentioning the estimated completion date is set for “sometime next year,” “Checking on my development here on Bankhead man. Right here used to be the old Kmart Giant Food. Now we got affordable housing. 143 units going up mixed-used community…We’re about 40% done. We’re supposed to be done sometime next year.”

T.I. visiting the construction site of the housing development project he is allegedly a part of. Photo:@trouble man31/Instagram

In addition to 143 units, T.I. shared that the location will also have “community centers, a greenhouse, and a community garden.” The 41-year-old wrapped up the video by stating that his work for the community speaks for itself despite the negative media attention he and his wife have been receiving in recent months.

“I got love for everybody over here, but if anybody got anything to say about me s–t man don’t look at me, look at my work. Don’t look at me look at my work. Look at my moves, s–t we can kill all the cap.”

T.I.’s negative media attention stemmed from the sexual abuse allegations, which included the rapper and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris allegedly drugging numerous women for the intention of participating in sexual activities while also allegedly running a sex ring.

These allegations began to surface earlier this year after Sabrina Peterson, a former associate, took to social media and accused the rapper of holding her at gunpoint at a children’s party and shared alleged victims’ stories about their encounters with the couple.

As news about T.I.’s latest project went viral many people praised him.

“Boss moves. Buy back the block‼️”

“Love to see it.”

“Outstanding…we need to see MORE of THIS.”

“If let the people talk while you handle your business” were a couple. Bravo!!”



