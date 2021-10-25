‘Something I Never Thought That I Could Do’: Social Media Star Tabitha Brown to Open Her First Vegan Restaurant

Tabitha Brown is checking off yet another box on her bucket list.

The vegan social media star shared with her followers that not only is her dream of being a booked and busy actress continuing to come true, but so is her dream of owning an restaurant.

Vegan social media star Tabitha Brown announced she and Kale My Name restaurant CEO Nemanja Nekac Golubovic will be opening a location in Los Angeles. (Photo: @nekac_golubovic/Instagram)

Brown let her fans in on the exciting news on Oct. 19 with a video that has been watched more than 200,000 times. In the short clip Brown reveals sunny Los Angeles will soon have a piece of the Windy City when the plant-based restaurant and bar Kale My Name opens. But already her supporters have expressed excitement over the new venture.

“Tab!!! This is incredible!!! Congratulations!!! Love to see you killing it in business,” wrote one person. Others commented, “Well let your blessings overflow Chile! Yassss! I will definitely support. Can’t wait! Look at GOD!” and “Maaaannn onwards and upwards so exciting.”

Brown first fell in love with the restaurant while filming for the “The Chi” earlier this year. In a video that went viral the “like so, like that” maven raved about chowing down on dishes such as vegan buffalo wings, seitan wraps, veggie sliders, empanadas and more.

“Family [raised hands emoji]. I’m so thankful and grateful to bring @kalemyname to Los Angeles [raised hands emoji] as a Co-owner. Y’all it’s about to be Very Good!!!!!” she wrote in the announcement.

The New York Times best-selling author — she recently released her first book, “Feeding The Soul” — proceeds to give fans a glimpse of the outside of the venue but leaves all the details regarding location and opening dates to be anticipated. While the venture is a huge departure from her acting, cooking videos, and husband and wife fireside chats that millions have come to love her for, she won’t be charting new territory on her own. Kale My Name CEO Nemanja Nekac Golubovic will also be by her side. Like so many others who turn to Brown’s online content for a message of encouragement, hope, or just simple joy, Golubovic salutes the NAACP Image Award winner for being a “Vegan Queen.”

“If you have an idea or a dream, a thought, honey do something with it,” she said while sharing yet another one of her motivational gems. “This ’bout to be my first restaurant experience, something I never thought that I could do, but here we are. So, a great partner, a restaurant that I love and believe in, and here in California, honey, and I ain’t gon’ stop here. That’s what my spirit saying, ‘Tab, this is the first, but not that last.’ I’m so excited!”