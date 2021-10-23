‘I Don’t Like Really Talking About It Because It Makes Me Emotional’: Kandi Burruss Reveals Hurtful Comment She Received After Deciding to Use a Surrogate

Kandi Burruss is opening up a bit about being a mom, including a personal experience regarding a comment that proved hurtful as it relates to Burruss’ decision to use a surrogate for the birth of her last child.

On Oct. 21, Burruss opened up about motherhood to People’s new “Me Becoming A Mom” podcast, where she shared the hurtful comment someone made about her choice to have a child via surrogate. The reality star from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” — stepmom to Kaela Tucker, 25, and mom to Riley Burruss, 19, Ace Tucker, 5, and Blaze Tucker, 1 — welcomed her daughter Blaze via surrogate.

Kandi Burruss and her daughter Blaze Tucker (Photo: @kandi/Instagram)

The decision to involve a surrogate came after Burruss experienced some difficulty with naturally conceiving. Burruss has already said in the past that the decision to use a surrogate was not an easy one, so when someone questioned it, she said, “it really hurt my feelings.”

She shared during the podcast, “I don’t like really talking about it because it makes me emotional. I don’t think she was trying to hurt my feelings. But when she saw it, or heard that I was doing it, she was just like, ‘Aren’t you afraid that you’re not gonna bond with your baby.’ ”

Even before having her daughter Blaze, the 45-year-old was having fertility issues. She and her husband, Todd Tucker, discovered that she had uterine fibroids and had to get surgery to have them removed. She later used in vitro fertilization in order to get pregnant with her son, Ace. When the couple decided to have Blaze three years later, she felt the risk would be too high for her to carry Blaze herself.

Educating the listeners, Burruss debunked the hurtful comment that was made about her being able to bond with her child. “She’s older, so I guess her initial thinking is like just because somebody doesn’t physically have their baby that they won’t be able to have that same bond as a mother who physically pushed the baby out.”

She added, “And I can tell you for sure, if you ever had a doubt in your mind, that is not true.”

