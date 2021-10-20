‘I Played Like Trash’: Steph Curry’s Triple, Warriors Bench Secure Win In Opening Night Against LeBron’s Lakers

The greatest shooter in the game, Steph Curry, had an enigmatic night against the Los Angeles Lakers, after going a lackluster 5-for-21 from the field and 2-for-8 from the perimeter.

Curry still managed a triple-double, and the bench’s support willed the Golden State Warriors over the purple and gold 121-114.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who had 21 points, 10 assists, celebrates as new Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook walks away with guard Avery Bradley, left, in the final minute of the game as the Lakers lost 121-114 the season opener at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images).

Chef Curry With The Pot

Curry finished the game with 21 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds. The feat gave Curry his eighth career triple-double on opening night; it was his first triple-double performance since January 2016.

Regardless of how it looked, that’s how you start a season.

“I played like trash,” Curry said on TNT postgame.

It might have felt that way while watching, but the contributions of the Golden State bench were compelling. Nemanja Bjelica stood out with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Damion Lee contributed 15 points, and Andre Iguodala returned to the Warriors with 12 points.

Still, Curry was the difference maker.

Momma’s Cooking

“It’s a huge lift,” Draymond Green said in the postgame press conference. “We’ve relied on him so much, and we’re still going to rely on him a lot. When he can have a night like he did tonight, not get it going, we still come out with a win; that’s great.

“He still continued to do everything else. Still continued to draw the double, rebounded the ball, he did everything he needed to do to help us win except what we’re accustomed to, which is making shots. But I don’t know, that will happen.”

Curry showed why he is one of the NBA’s elite athletes by everything for which he isn’t known. He created space for his teammates by taking defenders on a journey around the floor.

“It means a lot to know that you can make the right play, see the attention, and whether it’s a double-team, triple-team, get rid of it,” Curry said. “And everybody is either a threat to shoot or is going to make the right play, move the ball, high IQ; it’s huge.

To find out more about how Steph Curry and the undermanned Golden State Warriors were able to beat LeBron’s Super Team so easily click here.