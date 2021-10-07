‘Something Whitney Always Wanted to Do’: Whitney Houston’s Estate Announces MAC Collaboration

MAC Cosmetics has partnered with the Whitney Houston Estate in what has been described as a “long-term, multi-faceted” deal. Fans of the late legend can look forward to the first Whitney Houston collection from the makeup brand to drop sometime in 2022.

The collaboration was announced by both the makeup brand and Houston’s estate, both of which are looking forward to continuing to expand the late singer’s legacy. “The idea that is coming to fruition now is something Whitney always wanted to do,” Whitney’s sister-in-law and former manager Pat Houston told “PEOPLE.” “I’m pleased we can do something that I know she would have loved. We are just starting on this collaboration but exciting things are coming!”

Whitney Houston’s official page announces the partnership with MAC Cosmetics. Photo Credit: @whitneyhouston/Instagram

“Whitney Houston is a true legend whose talent has and will continue to transcend decades,” said MAC Cosmetics chief marketing officer Aïda Moudachirou-Rebois in a statement.

The collection will incorporate colors that the legendary artist loved to wear, including her “iconic red lip” and combine both parties’ goals of making women feel beautiful, no matter the occasion.

“Whitney was always a champion of women feeling beautiful whether it was a major event or just for everyday wear. Our work with MAC is about creating a line that can meet all of those needs,” explained Pat. “The line will be true to her colors that she loved to work with,” adding that Whitney “loved working with colors on the lips and eyes, that iconic red lip was always a favorite of hers.”

The six-time Grammy Award-winning artist, who tragically passed away in 2012, has been back in headlines recently as the release of her 2022 biopic, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” approaches; the biopic is produced by music legend Clive Davis and Pat Houston, among others. MAC’s partnership will extend to the feature film as well as by “recreating some of Whitney’s most memorable beauty looks for the film.”

“We’ve spent a lot of time with the team at MAC looking at Whitney photos and videos and helping them understand the true essence of her, I think you will see all of her looks ring true to how you saw Whitney in life,” expressed Pat.

“Just like the depths of her vocal range, she was a true beauty and MAC lover who could seamlessly go from a natural ‘no-makeup-makeup look’ to full glam and bold colors without missing a beat,” said Moudachirou-Rebois. “We are honored to support Whitney’s upcoming biopic and to continue to help tell her beauty story in many moments to come.”

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” starring Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston, Ashton Sanders as Bobby Brown, and Stanley Tucci as Clive Davis, is currently scheduled for a Thanksgiving 2022 release.