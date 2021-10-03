‘Make It Happen’: Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King Excite Fans After Revealing Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle’s Request to Them

Oprah Winfrey and her long-time friend Gayle King are lending some of their best advice to a few of their prominent fans.

The two friends took a tour through Santa Barbara for their final episode of “OG Chronicles: Joy Rides.” In the promo clip, which they released on Thursday, Sept. 23, Winfrey and King are riding in the car to their destinations while answering a few questions from fans asking for their advice.

(L) Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey answers a question from (R) Destiny’s Child (Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé about friendship. Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty Images For The Potter’s House, @michellewilliams/ Instagram

The ladies, who have been friends for 45 years, were surprised to learn that the members of famed music group, Destiny’s Child — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams — wanted a bit of advice from them in regards to maintaining a friendship.

“You two have been friends for over 40 years and soon the three of us will all be in our 40s. What advice do you have for three friends who want to maintain their connection and bond while always juggling and adjusting to the different seasons of their lives?”

The CBS host tackled the question first: “You have to make time for your friends. For us, it happens very organically. How do you do it? You just do it.” She further advised them to “stay connected” and “tell each other the truth and certainly be there for each other.” The ladies had a follow-up question, asking Winfrey and King if the ladies would be allowed to join them on a glamping adventure.

A word that combines “glamorous” and “camping,” glamping stands for a luxury style of camping. They both agreed that the moment would be “fun” and “hysterical,” but Winfrey emphasized that it has to be a true glamping experience. Gayle cosigned, saying, “I don’t want to poop in a hole, and wipe myself with a leaf.”

King’s final response to the glamping question before the end of the clip was “So girls back to you. The ball is in your court!”

So far, Michelle Williams has been the only to respond to Winfrey and King’s answer. She suggested that she actually wouldn’t mind doing the old-fashioned camping. “Since I played with fire as a child (literally), I’m all for a camp style fire! 😂 Thank y’all for answering our question! You two really do inspire us!”

Fans reacted to the video with excitement. “Please arrange this glamping event. We need to see Oprah, Gayle, and Destiny’s Child in the woods!🔥🔥🔥,” said one person. Someone else added, “That would be an awesome girl trip. Make it happen ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”