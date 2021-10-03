Best Super Bowl Halftime Show Ever? | 2022 Show to Give Hip-Hop, G-Funk and Soul Their Proper Shine

NFL football is the reigning sport in America’s popular culture. So is hip-hop and its many musical and cultural derivatives.

So the biggest music spectacle meets sports cultural touchpoint would include the most significant homage to hip-hop in the announcement of the 2022 Super Bowl halftime lineup.

This week it was announced that the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show will feature Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

Roc N The House

The event will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, air on NBC and Telemundo, and be streamed live on Peacock.

Marking the third year of the collaboration between Pepsi, the NFL, and Roc Nation, Roc Nation serves as the strategic entertainment adviser of the live performance.

50 Cent watching Eminem and Dr. Dre perform at the Super Bowl halftime show pic.twitter.com/n73K9jsrWM — brown ⁶𓅓 (@BrownRapFan) September 30, 2021

“On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime,” said Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter in a statement about lineup.

“They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making.”

Mr. Young’s Opus

Amazingly, this will be the first time these five multi-award-winning artists will perform together on stage. However, the significance is deeper than that.

To find out why this might be the most culturally significant Super Bowl halftime show ever, click here.