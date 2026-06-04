‘The Young and the Restless’ Icon Eric Braeden Reveals Real Reason He’s Crossing Over to ‘Beyond the Gates’ — And What It Means for Fans

If you know anything about the world of soap operas, then you are likely aware of the long-running dominance of CBS’ legendary daytime drama “The Young and the Restless” — and one of the show’s most iconic characters is crossing over to the network’s latest soap hit.

In February 2025, CBS launched the predominantly Black soap “Beyond The Gates,” and a little over a year later the inevitable finally happened, pleasing soap opera fans along the way.

On June 9, Eric Braeden, better known to “Y&R” fans as head honcho Victor Newman, leaves Genoa City to visit old friend Vernon Dupree (played by legendary actor Clifton Davis) and the wealthy residents of Fairmont Crest, the fictional site of “Beyond The Gates.”

“Beyond the Gates” star Clifton Davis (left) will share the screen with “The Young and the Restless” lead actor Eric Braeden (right) when their respective characters Vernon Dupree and Victor Newman meet in an upcoming episode. (Photos: Emma McIntyre/WireImage, Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)





In an exclusive interview with TV Insider, Braeden shared why he agreed to be part of the landmark crossover event.

“Danielle Unger [CBS vice president of current programming] asked me, and I like and respect her, and I said, ‘OK,’” the actor shared. “I think a Black soap is sorely needed; it’s about time, so I said, ‘Let’s go.’”

The daytime TV titan told the outlet about his humble approach to other actors singing his praises and excitement at working with him.

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“That’s so nice to know,” Braeden said. “I am happy to hear it, but I don’t let it really sink in because I’ve known people who have allowed that to happen and it changes them too much.”

He continued, adding, “I will be damned if that happens to me, so I don’t take it too seriously. I have seen some dreadful stories where you don’t recognize someone anymore after they believe all the publicity. They don’t remain who they are.”

Braeden’s revelation that he thoroughly enjoyed his experience has fans wondering if a return visit to “Beyond The Gates” is in the future.

“They were all wonderful on ‘Beyond the Gates.’ They’re really very warm, wonderful people, and that makes you feel good,” he said. “I think they did a wonderful job. And I must say, they were a joy to work with, all of them.”

The actor continued: “But everyone was really very nice down there…I was amazed…I was impressed.”

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement and took to social media to comment on the CBS crossover they have been begging for since “Beyond The Gates” premiered.

“This is the best news of the summer for me,” one user on X, formerly known as Twitter wrote. “Y&R is one of my favorite all time shows. 20 years deep. Victor Newman crossing over and being on beyond the gates makes my soul happy. YESSSSS!”

“I’m so ready for this. Anyone who knows soaps know how iconic Victor Newman is. This is a HUGE deal. SEATED!” another shared.

An additional commenter inquired about another iconic “Y&R” character crossing over and joining the fun.

“Honestly why not bring Drucilla back but she’s coming to Fairmont Crest. Victoria Rowell would be such a bump,” they wrote.