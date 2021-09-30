‘What is the Eggplant Emoji?’: Gabrielle Union Says Dwyane Wade is ‘Blessed’ But He Ignores Her Warnings When His Pants Are Too Tight

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are one of Black Hollywood’s most fashionable couples. They know how to complement one another’s styles, whether the look is casual or full-on glam, but the actress hilariously dished about how she sometimes has to try and reel her handsome husband back in when his tight ‘fits fit too tight.

The couple, who have been married since 2014, have shared plenty of show-stopping looks through the years from the Met Gala to the streets of Paris to their own backyard.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. (Photo: @dwyanewade/Instagram)

During the Sept. 28 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the “L.A.’s Finest” actress shared some laughs with the late-night talk show host when he inquired about Wade’s apparel aesthetic, noting his lack of a shirt with his suits in a variety of recent social media photos. The Flawless hair-care line creator explained that his shirtless look wasn’t due to a loss of luggage, but instead a commitment to what Wade referred to as “shirtless summer.”

“He was firmly committed to shirtless summer and I was here for it,” Union replied at 7:18. “I don’t often chime in about his fashion choices, but I was here for this.”

The “You Got Anything Stronger?” author joked that one thing she will give her man a heads-up about is when his slim-fit pants are showing off the goods, a note that Union says is usually ignored. “He likes a slim fit,” she said with a chuckle. “And the thing about a slim-fit pants, if you are a blessed person, a blessed gentleman, I was like, ‘Um, a lot of information there with that slim fit, with that particular cut. I can see your heartbeat.'”

Dwyane Wade and his slim-fit pants enjoy a day out with his wife Gabrielle Union. @gabunion/Instagram

“I will give him a heads up that it could be a problem,” she added. “He rarely listens. And he’s like, ‘What is the eggplant emoji and why is that in my comments?'”

When Kimmel asked in disbelief whether Wade really didn’t know what the eggplant emoji stood for, Union replied that thanks to his ensemble choices, he definitely knows now. “He knows now! And I think it’s the goal,” she joked. “I think it’s the goal, is to have his comment section filled with [eggplant emojis].”

Union put her personal style back on the market for fans through her recently relaunched self-titled collection, available at both New York & Company and Lord & Taylor. Through the collection, the businesswoman aims to “create pieces that were versatile for each person but versatile for every occasion.”