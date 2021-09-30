‘Shining Jewel of Michigan’: Chris Webber Breaks Ground on $175M Cannabis Facility That Will Bring Hundreds of Jobs to Southwest Detroit

NBA great and Fab Five alumnus Chris Webber is expanding the Detroit landscape with a new expansive cannabis enterprise. The facility is called the Webber Wellness Compound.

On Tuesday, Webber broke ground on the 180,000-square-foot, $50 million facility, which aims to bring new life to the economic depression in Detroit.

NBA/UofM basketballer Chris Webber (and a short guy) at a brick-breaking for his new venture: a cannabis center and pot-biz “university” in an old industrial building (or two or three) off Michigan Ave west of I-96 in Corktown, Detroit. More @WWJ950 and https://t.co/NcwIrwPs9B. pic.twitter.com/JPfpjZ8Mz9 — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) September 28, 2021

In addition, the facility will be a full-service cannabis operation. It will include a cultivation and training facility, dispensary, and a private lounge for cannabis consumption.

The Green Mile

Webber is also launching his Players Only branded cannabis products through an exclusive distribution partnership with Michigan cannabis operator Gage Growth Corp.

“This will be the shining jewel of Michigan. Everything great in Michigan starts in Detroit,” said Chris Webber.

Webber, 48, is an entrepreneur, Basketball Hall of Famer, and co-founder of Webber Wild Impact Fund. He launched Players Only Holdings with entrepreneur Lavetta Willis. Players Only Holdings owns the Webber Wellness Compound.

However, Webber has become a force in media as a sports commentator. He is now expanding his business footprint back home.

New Detroit

The green rush in the cannabis business is still booming.

Webber’s facility is positioning itself to stamp Detroit as a new hub in the industry. It will be opened in Corktown — a historic neighborhood in southwest Detroit.

Additionally, the business expects to create hundreds of new jobs in the Detroit metro area over the next three years. In addition, during the groundbreaking, Webber announced the expansion of Cookies U into Detroit.

To find out more about C Webb’s new endeavor and how much the project costs click here