‘Haters Will Say It’s Fake’: Bow Wow’s Latest Plane Pic Sparks Rumors of a New Bow Wow Challenge

Could another Bow Wow challenge potentially be on the horizon? At least that’s what fans on Instagram were asking after the “Shortie Like Mine” rapper uploaded what appeared to be a photo of him relaxing on a luxurious private aircraft.

The jokes trickled in on Wednesday, Sept. 29, after Bow, whose real name is Shad Gregory Moss, shared two photos: The above mentioned aircraft snap where the 34-year-old was spotted stretched out on a couch and one featuring a window view of the skies well after the plane had taken off.

Bow Wow’s latest plane picture sparks rumors of a new Bow Wow Challenge. @shademoss/Instagram

The gallery was seemingly a promotional post for the 2021 Millennium Tour. Bow and Omarion are said to be headlining the musical event alongside a slew of acts from the 2000s, including Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie, Soulja Boy, Pretty Ricky and special guest Ashanti. However, it all derailed after folks rehashed the rapper’s fan-created viral challenge.

“Haters will say it’s fake,” wrote one Instagram user, while another commented, “Don’t start that fake Plane sh-t again.” A third person quipped, “Somebody’s is at Universal Studios prop set😂😂😂😂.” “Finally in first class no more bluffing ❤️,” wrote a fourth person.

In 2017, the “Like You” rapper learned a tough lesson in flexing when he shared a photo of two cars parked outside of a private jet. The “Like Mike” actor fooled fans into thinking he was flying to New York in style to promote the weTV reality series “Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta.”

However, a Twitter user later exposed Bow Wow, snapping a photo of him sitting in commercial seating.

“So this guy lil bow wow is on my flight to NY,” the person wrote over the photo of the actor. “But on instagram he posted a picture of a private jet captioned ‘traveling to NY today smh.’” The post made its way around the internet garnering over 40,000 likes and 25,000 retweets and an additional 3,717 quoted posts.

The post subsequently led to the creation of the #bowwowchallenge. Bow tried to clarify the incident claiming it was an old photo but fans were already well into creating images of themselves pretending to do lavish things only for it to appear false when they zoomed further out.