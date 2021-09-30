‘Coming to America Handsome’: Phaedra Parks Sons are All Grown Up

Phaedra Parks‘ dedication post to her sons Ayden, 12, and 8-year-old Dylan Nida on Wednesday, Sept. 29, had fans marveling over how “handsome” the two have become.

In the post, Parks celebrated “National Sons Day,” where parents of sons honor and show appreciation for their child or children on both March 4 and Sept. 28. Parks shared a picture of her boys along with a sweet message.

Phaedra Parks’ latest photos of her sons Dylan (left) and Ayden (right) Nida on “National Son Day” has fans stunned by how much they have grown. Photo:@phaedraparks/Instagram

She wrote, while using her sons’ nicknames, “My #Prince & #President the gatekeepers to my heart Happy #nationalsonday 👑 #boymom 👑.” As fans began to view the photo, many of them mentioned how handsome the Nida boys are. One even referenced the 1988 movie “Coming to America” because of Ayden and Dylan’s attire, which included fur.

“Coming to America handsome Kings❤️.”

“What handsome young men!😍😍.”

“They have grown so lovely. Two handsome boys ❤❤❤.”

“Such handsome kings. You are blessed. ❤️❤️❤️.”

“Handsome boys! The baby boy looks just like you!”

In addition to the “handsome” remarks a handful of others brought up how much the boys have grown. One wrote, “So handsome i remember when they were babies.” Another said, “The boys are growing up so fast and are Handsome as ever!!!!!You should be so Proud!!! “

An Instagram user commended Parks for doing a good job when raising her sons. “Omg look at how big they’ve gotten🙏🏽👑👑 @phaedraparks you are doing a great job raising those beautiful KINGS!!!! GOD BLESS YOUR FAMILY💐🙏🏽👑👑.”

In May, Parks and her boys made headlines when the former reality star announced the trio haswelcomed another addition to the family. The new addition was a puppy named Phoenix that she gave to her son Dylan in honor of his eighth birthday.

She captioned the post, “We saved the best #birthday present for last! Introducing #Phoenix #Dylans #puppy and auntie @mzshyneka topped it off with a shout out. Thank you for all the birthday love.”