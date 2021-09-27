‘So Everybody in the Family Fine’: Sanaa Lathan’s Family Photos Leave Fans Shook

Sanaa Lathan’s family day on Sunday, Sept. 26, emphasized the definition of generational beauty after the actress shared a stream of photos with her parents and siblings.

Although the reason behind the get-together was not disclosed that didn’t stop Lathan from capturing the special moments with her mom Eleanor McCoy, dad Stan Lathan and her “bonus mom” Maggy Lathan.

Sanaa Lathan uploads photos with her mom Eleanor McCoy (left), dad Stan Lathan (center) and bonus mom Maggy Lathan (right) after spending time with her family. Photo:@sanaalathan/Instagram

The 50-year-old also posted a photo of the “Lathan siblings,” including her brother Tendaji Lathan and sisters Arielle Lathan, Lili Lathan and Colette Lathan while enjoying the quality time. As fans began to view her posts, many complimented the actress on how beautiful her entire family is.

“That’s a lot of beauty in one pic❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“Beautiful family😍😍😍😍.”

Sanaa Lathan (center) shares pics from her family day by uploading a photo of her siblings Arielle Lathan (far left), Tendaji Lathan, Lili Lathan and Colette Lathan (far right). Photo:@sanaalathan/Instagram

“Dang everybody look good as hell 😍😍😍😍😍.”

“So EVERYBODY in the family fine? Wow.”

“Generations of beauty 😍😍❤️❤️❤️.”

In addition to the beauty statements, a couple of social media users pointed out how Lathan strongly resembled her mom. One wrote, “😍😍so you just gone steal your moms face like that 😭😂.” Another said, “Woahhhhh. You look just like your mommy. She’s beautiful!!!”

The looks category may not be the only way in which Lathan is taking after her mom. Lathan recently revealed in an interview with PEOPLE magazine how her mom helped contribute to her decision of giving up alcohol.

She told the publication back in August, “I have a mother who has never drank, and she’s probably the funnest person, the happiest person, because there’s this whole belief that you can only have fun with alcohol.I had to really reprogram that aspect, because it’s just all over in our culture.”