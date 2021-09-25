‘Until We Physically See My Sister’: Kelly Price’s Sister Insists Singer is Still Missing Despite Assurances Otherwise

R&B and gospel singer Kelly Price reportedly is safe following a slew of conflicting reports stating that the “As We Lay” singer had been reported missing from the Atlanta area following a battle with COVID-19.

Price’s attorney, Monica Ewing, told TMZ, which broke the story, that the singer is still recovering from the disease at an undisclosed location. Ewing reportedly contacted the Cobb County Police Department and confirmed the 48-year-old’s safety.

“She’s safe,” Ewing said to TMZ. “She was released from the hospital with COVID and she went to a quiet place and she’s trying to recover.”

Reports that the New York native was missing began after authorities failed to get in contact with her following a welfare check that was conducted at her home last Saturday, Sept. 18. However CCPD said they spoke to the singer’s rumored fiancé, Terrell , and told the outlet they found “no evidence of foul play.”

Kelly Price reportedly safe and still recovering from COVID-19 following conflicting reports of her disappearance. Photo: @mskellyprice / Instagram

In July, Price revealed to her 946,000 Instagram followers that she had contracted the illness and was “following Dr’s order.” She added, “I’m quarantined. Feeling really drained. Splitting headache but I’m not in the hospital. I’m grateful and expecting to have a quick recovery. #GodIsAHealer.”

According to the outlet, Price left a Georgia hospital only after a short stay, which alarmed family members who claimed she was still struggling with the disease and had even been admitted to the intensive care unit.

Still, even with Ewing’s recent statement on the star’s whereabouts, some of Price’s family members are not convinced, including her sister Shanrae Price.

“My sister is a very visible person. We haven’t heard anything from her in months. She was sick, and she was very sick with COVID,” Price said on the Instagram-based entertainment news show “Larry Reid Live.”

She continued, “This is unlike her, no one has heard from her. I know everyone has their own opinion. I don’t do stuff like this, but I’m gonna call in until we physically see my sister. We don’t know anything, so I don’t know who is calling in and saying what.”

Her family claimed Price had gone ghost and that Babers was preventing anyone from visiting her. When asked by TMZ reporters why Price had not been in contact with her family, her lawyer reiterated once again that she was safe and still recovering from COVID-19 and that more information on the situation would be released at a later date.