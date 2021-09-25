‘I Never Got Congratulated for Money Before’: Fans React to Rihanna’s Humble Response to Becoming a Billionaire 

Last August, Forbes announced that Barbados-born global superstar Rihanna had once again become the richest female musician to date. However, this time around, not only was the “Umbrella” singer the richest female in the industry but she had also crossed the Billionaire threshold, with a net worth of roughly $1.7 billion.

Still, the big B status appears to be taking some getting used to, especially with the influx of compliments that followed.

During a red carpet interview with “Access” at her latest Savage X Fenty show, the 33-year-old said “it was real weird getting congratulations text from people for money,” when asked how she felt about the title. She added, “you know, I was just like, wait. How does… I never got congratulated for money before that shit’s crazy.”



Photos: @badgalriri/Instagram

Yet, the Fenty Beauty creator says she sees the importance of her new financial status, stating, “It made sense when I realized that it was inspiring to people that they felt like this is something that they could achieve, knowing where I’ve come from. Knowing my humble beginnings. They see the possibility and it gives them hope.” She added, “and that made me feel really happy.”

Fans in the comments section on Twitter applauded the Grammy Award winner, but also were quick to remind her that they were still waiting on an album, including one Twitter user who wrote, “Don’t get it twisted RiRi, we happy for ya. But we still want another album.”

Don’t get it twisted RiRi, we happy for ya. But we still want another album 😂😂 — Ernesto Chacon (@SneakerHeadErni) September 23, 2021

As many of her fans may know, Rihanna’s last studio album, “Anti,” released in 2016. Since then, the star has been focused on other ventures — which have contributed to her wealth, including fashion, skincare and most recently fragrance.

“Humble immigrant queen Rihanna is truly the American dream,” wrote another person.

Humble immigrant queen 👑 Rihanna is truly the American dream — Freddie (@FreddieFendi) September 23, 2021

A third person reflected on the early stages of the “Ocean’s Eight” star’s music career, writing, “I often think about the fact that LA Reid and the label didn’t think Rihanna was the one that was going to be a star and now sis is a whole billionaire at 33 years old.”

I often think about the fact that LA Reid and the label didn’t think Rihanna was the one that was going to be a star and now sis is a whole billionaire at 33 years old. — La'Sha Evette (@LaShaEvette_) September 23, 2021

And for those interested in following in the footsteps of billionaire Rhi, the singer offered several tips — some she admits she should adhere to herself. “You have to work really hard. A lot of sleepless nights. Do not quit,” she told reporters.

However, she added, “Also try to take breaks and I gotta give myself that advice. You gotta take breaks just to check in with yourself.”

Check out Rihanna’s red carpet interview down below.