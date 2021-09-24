‘Cuteness Overload’: Fantasia Barrino Shares Before-and-After Photos of Her Daughter Four Months After Baby’s Release from NICU

Fantasia Barrino‘s 4-month-old daughter is one little one fans just can’t get enough of, it seems!

The mother of three shared through social media another pair of photos of her youngest child, Keziah London Taylor — whom she conceived with her husband, Kendall Taylor — and updated them on how much her daughter has grown since being born.

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 25: Fantasia Barrino (L) and her husband Kendall Taylor arrive at Q85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones at the Microsoft Theatre on September 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Her daughter sat pretty in her pink floral onesie with a cream-colored bow in her hair in the more recent photo. The second photo showed Keziah when she appeared to be just a few days old, in the NICU, being held by her mother with a tube coming out of her mouth.

In the caption, Fantasia wrote, “My Baby went from the NICU Baby to this Four Month Old Healthy Baby 🥲🤗🙏🏾 to God Be The Glory For All The Things He Has Done, I’m praising His Name all the Day Long🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 “””””””””𝑯𝒂𝒑𝒑𝒚 4 𝑴𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒉𝒔 𝑻𝒐𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝑲𝒆𝒛𝒛𝒚 𝑩𝒆𝒂𝒓””””””””””””.”

Before-and-after photos of Fantasia’s daughter Keziah London Taylor (Photo: @tasiasworld/Instagram

Fans complimented Keziah on her growth under her mother’s before-and-after post. One person said, “Oh she is so beautiful,” and another added, “Look at this little cute baby! God is Good!! ❤️.” Another simply put, “Cuteness overload 😍.”

Since she’s been pregnant with Keziah, the “When I See You” singer has centered many of her recent Instagram posts around her child. She not only had difficulty conceiving her, but also she gave birth to her prematurely.

Barrino and Taylor, who’ve been married for six years now, opened up about their fertility struggles on “The Tamron Hall Show” just weeks after announcing their pregnancy. They revealed that this process had been three years in the making and eventually they decided to stop trying and to just let it happen naturally.

Some time had passed, and Barrino said, “I kid you not, I forgot about it … And then I woke up one night, and I was just like, ‘Um, something’s different.’” That’s when she took six pregnancy tests and confirmed they were having a baby. But Barrino gave birth seven months into the pregnancy, and her child had to stay in NICU for a month.

Now it appears the little one is bringing her parents nothing but joy. Barrino has two other children from previous relationships, and her husband has an adult son from a former relationship.