‘Them Genes Ain’t Playing Fair’: Tamar Braxton’s Post With Sister Toni Braxton Has Fans Mentioning Their Youthful Appearance

Tamar and Toni Braxton‘s night out on the town in the name of fashion on Thursday, Sept. 16, had fans convinced the two women were “aging backwards.”

This initial comment came after the “Love and War” songstress uploaded a stream of images from their “date night.”

Tamar Braxton’s new post with sister Toni Braxton has fans rejoicing over their youthful appearances. Photo:@tamarbraxton/Instagram

The Braxton sisters alongside actress Niecy Nash and her wife Jessica Betts were all in attendance for Marcell Von Berlin’s fashion show in Los Angeles, California. Tamar, who shared a photo of herself and Toni on the red carpet in addition to several personal pics, captioned the post, “She took me on a date….it’s the least she can do when she looks my age @tonibraxton.”

As the mother-of-one’s followers began to view her post, they responded to Tamar’s previous statement of Toni looking “her age,” while claiming that both women were drinking from the fountain of youth. One social media user even expressed how Tamar, who is 44 years old, and 53-year-old Toni looked like they were in their 20s.

“Aging backwards 🙌🏾.”

“The fact yall both look in your 20s’s amazes me 😍😍😍😍😍😩😩😩!”

“Girl you don’t even look your age. Definitely ageless and timeless ❤️.”

“Them genes ain’t playing fair 😍😍.”

“Y’all both look under 40 actually good a– genes I tell you that!!!!❤️😍😍🔥🔥.”

In contrast to the “ageless” remarks, other people brought up how similar Tamar and Toni looked. One said, “Y’all look so much alike. Frfr.” Another wrote, “The exact same face lol Beautiful Queens 🌞❤️.”

Although Tamar hasn’t been very vocal about how she maintains her youthful features, Toni revealed last year that her anti-aging beauty secrets included not wearing makeup on her downtime, a cleanser, a moisturizer and using a vibrator to help activate her face muscles.

She wrote in her caption alongside a video clip from her Vogue Magazine tutorial video for the magazine’s “Beauty Secrets” video series, “My real beauty secret? Yeah okay, it’s a vibrator! But I only use this on my face…honest! There’s 3 settings…but I wouldn’t advise putting it on 3.”