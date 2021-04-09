‘It’s Giving Black Don’t Crack’: Toni Braxton’s Youthful Photos Leave Fans Gasping for Air

Toni Braxton‘s ageless appearance stopped fans in their tracks on April 7 after she posted photos from an impromptu shoot where she wore a metallic silver dress adorned with fringes.

Braxton, who was crouched in a squatting position, accessorized the ensemble with only her thousand-watt smile. That smile appeared to be a lifestyle and the theme in the “Yesterday” singer’s caption when she wrote, “No crying. All smiles today 😘.” Many fans bypassed Braxton’s initial message and focused on how youthful the 53-year-old looked.

“You don’t look a day over 19 ♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

“She’s definitely giving 90s Toni. I’ve always loved her with short hair. She can pull off long hair too, but the short hair showcases her beauty so much better!🙌🏽.”

“It’s giving black don’t crack.”

“🔥🔥🔥Matures well like Wine ❤️❤️❤️.”

“Toni just continues to remind us that she AINT aging for nobody lol.”

The singer opened up about her anti-aging beauty secrets last year by sharing a clip of her Vogue Magazine get-ready video on her Instagram page. Braxton captioned the video, “My real beauty secret? Yea okay, it’s a vibrator! But I only use this on my face…honest! There’s 3 settings…but I wouldn’t advise putting it on 3.”

In the video, she reiterated to the viewers that she uses a vibrator because it helps “activate” her face muscles. “It is, it is a vibrator.But I call it a face tingler, it just tingles the muscles in my face to get them activated and working. I haven’t used it on anything else other than my face, okay, just FYI. This has got the little ball here, which is perfect. Sometimes I put it in the freezer, this is really cold, I just kinda rub it and it just activates all those muscles, get ’em together.”

She also credited not wearing makeup on her downtime, a cleanser, and moisturizer as factors to her youthful appearance.