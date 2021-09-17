Lizzo Surprises Her Mom with a Whole New Wardrobe, and Fans Can’t Get Over How Beautiful She Is

So often, celebrities share moments when they are giving back once they get famous, whether it be to people in need, friends, or family members.

Lizzo is another celebrity in the gift-giving mood, and the singer started her mother’s birthday weekend off right with some new looks. On Friday, Lizzo shared a touching Instagram video of her surprising her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, with a new wardrobe. In the video, she let her mom have a look around the closet while drinking out of a champagne glass, then later asks, “You like these clothes?” Her mom takes one last look around before saying, “Yeah,” to which Lizzo responded, “These are your clothes. I got you a wardrobe.”

Lizzo attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

The surprise was such a shock to the “Soulmate” singer’s mother that she started to cry. The clip cut to her saying, “Wow! I don’t have to look like a bum anymore,” and Lizzo assured her that she would not. She said, “No ma’am. Not on my watch.”

The special moment meant a lot to Lizzo’s mother, not only because it was her birthday, but also because, according to her caption, it relates to her late father, who passed away over three years ago from congestive heart failure. She wrote, “Ever since daddy passed you’ve been telling me it’s been hard to dress nice for yourself. I know I can’t bring ur best friend back… but I still wanna give you the world. Happy birthday mommy, I love you. Time to be FLYY, girl!

She then closed out her caption by thanking her stylist, Jason Rembert. In the end of the video, Jefferson is seen modeling one of her new outfits.

Lizzo’s followers wrote delightful comments about the 33-year-old’s good deed and her mother’s good looks. One person said, “You’re mum is so gorgeous! Plus she looks like your sister 😍.”

Someone else said, “Lizzo you’re such an incredible daughter her reaction is so cute happy birthday to her ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Another wrote, “You’re mum doesn’t look a day over 21. You’re both so gorgeous!!”

She received over 625,000 likes on her video and over nearly 2 million views.