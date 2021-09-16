‘My Mask Is Off. Now Take Yours Off, No Fear’: Kyrie Irving Issues Clarification After Initial Twitter Message Causes Firestorm

Kyrie Irving fell victim to poor timing yesterday with a vague tweet that sparked a minor COVID-19 controversy.

The veiled message from the NBA champion implied he wasn’t down with the vaccine.

“My mask is off. Now take yours off. No fear.”

My mask is off. Now take yours off. No fear. — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) September 15, 2021

Irving is known for his social media statements, both the positive ones and others that are misconstrued due to their vagueness. However, this tweet came on the heels of reports that the NBA would not mandate its players to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Although no other players made any statements, veiled or otherwise, Irving’s tweet skewed toward the anti-vax culture. The tweet also felt like a jab at New York City’s mandatory vaccine law for indoor entertainment venues.

New NYC Rules

As of Aug. 17, people aged 12 and older must show proof of receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for New York City’s indoor dining, fitness, or entertainment venues.

Mayor Bill de Blasio signed the executive order in August, however, enforcement of the rule didn’t take effect until Sept. 13.

“I am absolutely certain this is going to motivate a lot of people to get vaccinated,” Mayor de Blasio said at a press conference.

The NYC mandate puts athletes playing for New York City professional sports teams at a difficulty if they’re on the fence about the vaccine.

Reports are that 85 percent of NBA players are vaccinated, and the league has outlined protocols for unvaccinated players rather than mandate all be vaccinated. These protocols include distanced locker room mobility separating vaccinated from unvaccinated. Also, dining and transportation will be sectional by those vaccinated and unvaccinated.

The Real Meaning

Later, Kyrie explained his tweet to quell the dumpster fire that spread on social media surrounding his tweet telling his followers to “Relax.”

