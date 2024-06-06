‘Keeping the Money In the Family’: Kyrie Irving Makes History as First Athlete to Sign His Dad to a Shoe Deal Months After Being Ousted from Nike

Kyrie Irving’s dad received an early and unprecedented Father’s Day gift from his Dallas Mavericks superstar son on June 4.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Kryie’s father, Drederick Irving, has inked a first-of-its-kind shoe deal with ANTA Sports. The reported deal surfaced just days before Irving and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. Game 1 is scheduled for June 6.

Anta Sports is a multinational corporation headquartered in Jinjiang, China. Founded in 1991, Anta is the world’s third-largest manufacturer of sporting goods behind, Nike and Adidas. Anta sponsors a number of athletes and sports globally, including boxer Manny Pacquiao, Oklahoma City Thunder’s Gordon Hayward, and the Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson. Kyrie Irving and Anta Sports launched their first shoe together, the ANTA KAI 1, in 2024.

According to The New York Times, Irving is not only sponsored by ANTA Sports but is also the company’s chief creative officer. This title gives him the flexibility to negotiate a variety of partnerships, including the deal he hammered out for his father.

The deal between the sports equipment brand and Drederick is believed to be the first time in history that a professional athlete signed his father to a signature shoe deal.

Basketball has long been synonymous with the Irving name for generations. Drederick was a college basketball player at Boston University before heading overseas to play in the professional ranks in Australia.

Prior to signing with ANTA Sports in 2023, Kyrie was a Nike Athlete. However, his working relationship with the sports apparel giant came to a screeching halt in 2022 after he reposted a link on social media to a book and movie containing anti-Semitic messaging.

“Kyrie is no longer a Nike athlete,” a Nike company spokesperson told ESPN on Dec. 5, 2022.

But Irving’s agent characterized the separation as a mutual decision.

“We have mutually decided to part ways and wish Nike the best in their future endeavors,” Shetellia Riley Irving, Kyrie’s agent, told CNBC at the time.

Nike initially decided to suspend its partnership with Irving and announced that the Kyrie 8 signature shoe would not be released. However, the company later concluded that the six-time NBA All-Star had crossed the line.

“Kyrie stepped over the line. It’s kind of that simple,” Nike co-founder Phil Knight told CNBC on Nov. 10, 2022. “He made some statements that we just can’t abide by, and that’s why we ended the relationship. I was fine with that.”

The overwhelming majority of NBA players wear Nike sneakers, with an estimated 68% of players choosing the brand in the 2022-23 season.

“Anyone who has [ever] spent their hard-earned money on anything I have ever released, I consider you FAMILY and we are forever connected,” Irving wrote in a social media post on Dec. 5, 2022. “It’s time to show how powerful we are as a community.”

Following the news of Kyrie and Drederick’s historic shoe deal, fans shared their reactions on social media.

“The world can try their best but they’ll never EVER make me hate Kyrie,” one X account stated.

“Drederick 1’s gonna go crazy,” a fan predicted.

“To be able to sign your father as a signature athlete is just beautiful. Something Nike would have never done, another great move from ANTA,” another person said.

“Keeping the money in the family,” a social media user joked.

Drederick’s signature shoe is slated to hit Foot Locker stores beginning in September, Sharania reports.