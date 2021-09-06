Sha’Carri Richardson Has Another Upset at Diamond League Race

It looks like Sha’Carri Richardson has more than just the conquering Jamaican women’s trio to look out for on the track.

The 21-year-old was defeated by Namibian athlete Christine Mboma in Friday’s 200m race at the Wanda Diamond League. Mboma, who was in lane five, gradually advanced her way to the front toward the end of the race, making her the champion. She took home the win with a 21.84 finish time, while Richardson finished in fourth place.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM: September 3: Sha’Carri Richardson of the United States before the start of the 200m for women race during the Wanda Diamond League 2021 Memorial Van Damme Athletics competition at King Baudouin Stadium on September 3, 2021 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Shericka Jackson, one of the women that is part of the Jamaican champions, was the only one out of the triad to participate in this race. While coming around the last curve and pushing to the end, Mboma and Jackson were neck and neck sprinting to get to the finish line. Jackson ended up winning the silver medal while British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith took third place.

Since her return to the track about two months after a marijuana-use ban, Richardson has yet to take home any kind of win. In the Prefontaine Classic last month, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Jackson swept the top three medals, which they had done at the Tokyo Olympics as well. Richardson, however, finished in last place.

Richardson’s newfound fame has also made way for her to be heavily criticized by supporters and haters. However, she’s continuously had people in her corner like track legend Usain Bolt, who recently spoke about Richardson in an interview.

When asked about her disqualification from the Olympics due to a failed drug test he said, “For me, I’ve always said one thing: rules are rule. They’re in place for a reason. That’s how I’ve always looked at track and field.” Bolt went on to compliment Richardson and admitted that her “energy” is undeniable. “I think she brings a different spice to track and field. And sometimes sports need somebody like that to give the energy, to get people talking about it.”