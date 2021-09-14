‘Giving Black Barbie Vibes’: Reginae Carter Stuns In New Photo with Big Hair and Pink Outfit

Reginae Carter has been keeping her head down lately when it comes to social media but every now and then she pops out with a photo that leaves her followers stunned.

Carter dazzled her fans with a Sept. 8 Instagram post, wearing a pink plaid curve-fitting blazer and jean shorts. The 22-year-old’s hair was another part of the outfit that stole the show. The Diana Ross-esque hair was long and thick with gentle curls and a side part. As for her accessories, she flaunted her pink velvet Chanel bag and a pair of pink sunglasses. To top the look off, she added white heels with pink straps.

Reginae Carter stuns fans with her new Barbie look. (Photo: @itsreginaecarter/Instagram)

“Just take me as I am , it’s the same me.💋” In the rest of her caption she went on to credit the team of people who helped her look come together. She wrote, “styled by @therealnoigjeremy Hair @tb_hairstylist Makeup @_makeuploverxo Thanks @makeupbylatisha for touching me up and keeping me cute all day ❤️,” she wrote.

Carter apparently did not get all dressed up for nothing. Nor did she get dressed up for one of her photo shoots. On her Instagram story, she put up pictures and videos of her in New York wearing the same outfit and hair. In one video that she reposted from the page of actor and rapper Romeo Miller, she and Miller are standing on a set and giving their introductions while being filmed on camera. Neither party revealed what it was that they were shooting. The only thing Miller said in the video is that it was a “secret project.” He also said the project was “coming soon.”

Romeo Miller and Reginae Carter on set for their “secret project” (Photo: @romeomiller/Instagram)

Fans swarmed Carter’s photo, leaving over 3,000 comments and more than 287,000 likes. One person wrote, “Giving black Barbie vibes & it’s GIVINGGGGGGGGG.” Another fan who approved of the look wrote, “Oh this a look 😍❤️.” In addition to the wealth of Barbie comments Carter received, someone also made the comparison between her and a past TV show character. “Giving Hilary 🔥❤️,” they wrote referring to the shallow but well-dressed daughter Hilary Banks on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”