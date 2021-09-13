‘They’re Crazy’: Rick Ross Talks About Kanye West ‘Manipulating Media’

Rick Ross is opening up about fellow rapper Kanye West’s erratic media antics.

From claiming that slavery “sounds like a choice,” to endorsing Donald Trump to claiming he would run for president, and countless other filmed moments of him ranting in front of a crowd, West has made some questionable statements and actions over the years, and the father of four has drawn an abundant amount of backlash. So much so that it has cost him some fans, and even some of his peers in the rap industry don’t know how to respond.

Rick Ross (L) says Kanye West (R) manipulates the media. Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage, Neil Mockford/GC Images

Now the Maybach Music mogul is stepping in to give some perspective on West’s actions.

To promote his new book “The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire,” Ross made a guest appearance on the “Today” show on Tuesday. During his interview, he discussed an excerpt in his book where he addresses West’s shocking media moments and says they were publicity stunts.

The 45-year-old said in the interview, “Kanye has mastered the art of manipulating media and making amazing music. That combination, it’s no telling where it will go. And I feel like if someone really feels Kanye is insane, they’re crazy.”

In section of the book where he discusses West, Ross explains that the “Touch the Sky” rapper invited him over to the studio in Atlanta. It was there that Ross gained clarity for why West was endorsing the former President Donald Trump and also trying to run for president himself.

The “You the Boss” rapper wrote, “All of this sh-t was for attention, and it didn’t really matter if it was positive or negative attention because his brand grew either way. That’s why he liked Donald Trump. That’s why he loved the Kardashians. It all made sense now.” To further drive his point home Ross wrote that at one point during their conversation, West said, “Tomorrow I might tweet that I don’t feel like being president anymore.”

Just so readers would not get the wrong impression about the relationship he has with West today, Ross made sure to explain in the interview that he still has love for West. Ross said he attended both of West’s listening party events in Atlanta for the album “Donda.”

He said, “It wasn’t about the actual sound, but the presentation. That a young Black artist pulled this off, and to listen to his creativity, that was groundbreaking. I can’t not acknowledge it.”

Ross’ book “The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire” is currently out and can be purchased from major booksellers.