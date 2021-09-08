‘Whoooooo Is Thisssss?’: Tammy Rivera Is Unrecognizable as She Ditches Her Signature Hair Color

Tammy Rivera proved to her followers on Sept. 5 that blondes indeed have more fun after debuting her lighter tresses in a stream of photos.

The 35-year-old, who shared a full body image as well as a closeup, didn’t necessarily provide a reason behind her latest transformation other than the fact her husband Waka Flocka, wanted a change. Rivera said as she introduced the world to her hairstyle named “Karen,” “He said he want change,,.. so I said meet ‘Karen’ lol.”

Tammy Rivera sets social media afire as she debuts a new blond look. @charliesangelll/Instagram

As fans began to view the mother of one’s Instagram post, many couldn’t get over the fact that she abandoned her signature darker hair. A multitude of them stated they had to do a double take because Rivera looked unrecognizable. One social media user even claimed they initially thought she was “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Karlie Redd.

“Girl!! I had to look twice 🔥🔥 CHANGE HAS COME.”

“😍😍😍😍Change is good 👍🏾 your signature is black tho! But it’s cute Tam 🔥.”

Tammy Rivera (left) and Karlie Redd (right). (Photos: @charliesangelll/Instagram, @iamkarlieredd/Instagram)

“Whoooooo is thisssss? I seee sis don’t know how to act 😍 bish you betta 😍😍😍😍.”

“I could have sworn this was Karlie Redd lol.”

In addition to the unrecognizable remarks, various followers complimented the “Waka and Tammy” star. One wrote, “B–h yesssss 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 that blonde do something we just be glowing 😍😍😍😍😍. While another said, “Yesss ma’am this is the look 😩😍😍.”

An Instagram user expressed how Waka is lucky to have Rivera as a partner. “Damn Waka is a lucky man 🔥🔥🔥.” In light of her latest look, Rivera has been spreading the importance of body positivity by posting unedited images of herself, including a bikini pic that showcases a dimple on her derriere. She captioned the Aug. 25 upload, “I could’ve edited them dimples out but why..”

This photo came weeks after Rivera defended her daughter Charlie Rivera’s back-to-school attire that many claimed was too grown for 16-year-old. The reality star clapped back by saying the only reason why people were criticizing her was because Charlie has a shapely figure. She wrote, “You know it’s crazy how LIL black girls get summed up to being too grown OR sexualized because they have a shape! God forbid you have a shape and style your Tooo Grown! Charlie skirt passed the finger tip test And she had on shorts underneath! But Becky and Karen can wear booty short with ugg boots to school and no one have anything to say!”