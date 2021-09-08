‘I Want to Do This Forever’: Natalia Bryant Opens Up About How the Bond She Shared with Late Father Kobe Bryant Influenced Her Career Aspirations

Natalia Bryant is opening up publicly about the lasting impression her father Kobe Bryant had on her career aspirations.

The 18-year-old revealed a number of factoids about her life in an IMG Models “Get to Know: Natalia Bryant” Q&A shared to YouTube on Sep. 2. In the five-minute video, Natalia discusses everything from fashion, school, sports, and her long-term career goals.

Kobe Bryant and daughter Natalia Bryant are all smiles in a family photo shared to social media. (Photo: @nataliabryant/Instagram)

In February Natalia announced she signed with IMG Models as she began her fashion career. “I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively,” wrote the 18 -year-old on social.

But what has surprised those who watched the interview the most is how open the oldest of Kobe and wife Vanessa Bryant’s four daughters was about her father. She revealed that not only is her father her greatest inspiration, but he also was the person who fueled her love of film.

“My dad and I would always watch as many movies as we can and we’d go on, like, movie marathons, and then we’d always analyze as many movies as we can, and we’d talk about it for months,” said the University of Southern California freshman. She continued by sharing that, “Anywhere we’d go, we’d just keep talking about different films and how it, like, reminds us of where we are. Like, ‘Oh, my gosh, that architecture reminds me of, like, this piece from this film.’ So, it’s just things like that just really inspired me, and I was like, ‘I want to do this, forever.’”

Though Natalia’s favorite sport differs from that of her father — it’s volleyball — she does hope to follow in his footsteps when it comes to winning an Oscar someday; though she is not yet sure which category she will reign victorious in. Her father won in the 2018 Best Animated Short Film for his open letter to basketball, “Dear Basketball.” His accomplishment made him the first former professional athlete to be nominated for and win the prestigious industry award.

Natalia’s ever-supportive mother, Vanessa Bryant, swooned over her eldest daughter’s IG post sharing the video by leaving a comment that read, “I love this!!!!! You’re such a natural. Just like daddy!!!!! 😘😘😘😘.”

Kobe, his daughter Gianna and seven others were tragically killed in a California helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2019. Natalia has shared photos remembering both her father and sister on their birthdays, and other special occasions, but has never publicly acknowledged the grief she endures. Whether she sheds any of the boundaries to her privacy or not, fans of the basketball great continue to express encouraging words.

“Love her personality and passion in her voice. Nani will get it done. Mamba Metality 💜💛💜💛”

“Kobe ad Gianna would be so proud of her, Nani ❤️❤️”