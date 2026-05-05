‘Who She Seeing?’: Kobe Bryant’s Widow Vanessa Bryant Forced to Confront Rumors She Secretly Remarried After One Post Sends Fans Spiraling

The world was shocked when Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant died tragically on Jan. 26, 2020, and his wife, Vanessa Bryant, was left a widow.

Vanessa not only lost her husband of 19 years, but she also lost her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna (Gigi). The NBA star and Gigi died along with seven others after the private helicopter they were riding in crashed in Calabasas, California.

Rumors about the widow have persisted ever since, and Bryant recently took to her Instagram Stories to clap back at the latest shocking hearsay.

Vanessa Bryant and her late husband, Kobe Bryant. (Photo: @kobebryant/Instagram)

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The 43-year-old widow has three more daughters with her late husband, Natalia, 23, Bianka, 9, and 6-year-old Capri, whom Bryant was pregnant with when the accident occurred.

Talk around Vanessa Bryant has a pattern—every few months, the same cluster of rumors about her personal life makes the rounds again, often picking up new commentary along the way.

One claim in particular, alleging she was pregnant by another man after Kobe Bryant’s death, refuses to fade. It surged again last year when a social media user revived it, layering in his own harsh take. He called Vanessa a “disgrace” to Kobe’s legacy, which quickly set off debates about whether she has the grace to move on.

Out of all the speculation that continues to circulate, this is the only rumor she has publicly addressed. But the last rumors say she’s moved on and is expanding her family with a new man.

“Vanessa Bryant is set to remarry,” read the post. “After inheriting a 50% share of Kobe Bryant’s wealth, with the remaining 50% being shared among their three daughters.”

Many took the post at face value and believed every word. “Whoever she keeping under wraps got the best position of all time that n—a will NEVER be made public,” said one person.

Another noted, “I don’t know why they be bothered about what she does, who she’s seeing and what not, is she suppose to stay married to her deceased husband leave her alone.”

Bryant was forced to clap back, responding with a sarcastic post on her Instagram Story. It included the text, “Can you guys decide already…..am I pregnant for the 100th time or am I getting remarried???”

Vanessa Bryant addresses the pregnancy and marriage rumors on IG pic.twitter.com/2ogsOoNiIx — Kobe Bryant Stories & Motivation (@kobehighlight) May 4, 2026

The mother of three has stated that her sole focus has been on raising her children after their father’s passing. But it seems some don’t believe she can date someone who could ever match up to a fraction of Kobe’s greatness.

Reactions to her post included several from people saying she has every right to move on if she wants to, and others saying she’s not telling the truth.

“People are just stupid,” wrote one. “You expect this woman to remain single for the rest of her life? Kobe would have been booed up by now. Let her live her life!!!!”

Another fan remarked on the cruelty of the rumors. “What’s the obsession with creating rumors and harassing widows after they tragically lost their husbands?”

“Smh you b—ches are miserable smh leave her tf alone she lost her husband and daughter smh,” echoed another fan. “Damn she ain’t say no tho. Good for her.”

One fan laid it out and minced no words while commenting on the constant rumors.

“They’ve had this lady pregnant at least 3 times,” wrote the fan. “No baby ever comes. She set to remarry and date, but no wedding ever comes. Like, have ppl ever thought maybe she’s still grieving her child dying? Like, yes, she’s grieving her husband, too, but her baby died. She’ll never be the same.”

Standing up for her, another person said, “Don’t cross the f—-g line. These MFS are using anything to push their own agenda. Mind your own business and live some real-life.”

However, Bryant is not pregnant, nor has she publicly dated anyone since Kobe’s passing. Her post comes days after celebrating what would have been their daughter, Gianna’s 20th birthday.

“Happy birthday to my sweet baby angel, Gianna. Words can’t express how much I love and miss you mamacita. Mommy loves you so much!” Vanessa wrote in her IG post.

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Bryan’s oldest daughter, Natalia, is making a name for herself apart from her famous parents. is working as a professional model.

The 23-year-old is working as a professional model, signing with IMG back in 2021. In 2023, she made her fashion debut during Milan Fashion Week at the Versace show.

Natalia also holds a degree from the University of Southern California, where she studied at the school’s illustrious film program. While there, she matched up with actress Storm Reid as roommates before both ladies graduated last May.

The duo made a short film about their relationship and how they inspire each other, “A Mother’s Legacy.”

“Over the years, she taught me confidence, and that beauty comes from the inside first,” said the model about her mom. “Beauty fades, so be sure to be positive, confident and like who I am, my morals and views. That’s definitely helped shape who I am as an individual.”

Not only is Natalia a working model, but she also previously interned for Beyoncé’s record label and management company, Parkwood Entertainment. Whatever she does next, she’s sure to make her parents proud.



