‘Teach the Children Mrs. Smith’: Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Sunday’s Best’ Attire Sets Social Media Ablaze

Jada Pinkett-Smith exuded confidence on Sunday, Sept. 5, as the actress showcased her “Sunday best” ensemble in an Instagram post.

Pinkett-Smith, who captioned the post, “#Sundaybest Have a great one today 😘,✨” shared a stream of images showcasing a purple dress donned with neon green heels. The 49-year-old allowed the colorful attire to speak for itself as she minimally accessorized her look with her shaved head, diamond earrings, her wedding ring, a watch, a bracelet and an anklet.

Jada Pinkett-Smith shows off new look as she wished her fans a “Happy Sunday.” Photo:@jadapinkettsmith/Instagram

As Pinkett-Smith’s followers observed her recent upload, many praised her “elegant” look. One Instagram user went as far as to insinuate that the actress physically displays what internal beauty means while pointing out the “Set It Off” star’s bald head.

“You look amazing 💜.”

“Slaying like only you can!!! Get it @jadapinkettsmith ❤️🔥😍.”

“It’s the elegance fah me!”

“Teach the children Mrs. Smith @jadapinkettsmith ❤️🔥.”

“No matter what you do woman you always look amazing, because the person you are on the inside shines on the outside for everyone to see xo xo.”

Pinkett-Smith debuted her shaven head in July after reposting her daughter Willow Smith’s photo of the pair on her respective Instagram account. Alongside the image, she stated how Willow influenced her to embark on this new journey while approaching her 50th birthday. The mother of two wrote, “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed❣️😜.”

A month later, in addition to the haircut, Pinkett-Smith showcased a new meaningful tattoo she got of Hindu goddess Mata Sita from the literature epic Ramayana. The goddess is known to represent purity, divinity, sacrifice, simplicity and love. The “Red Table Talk” host said, while announcing she is planning on “building” her sleeve, “I always said I would get a sleeve at 60, but tomorrow is not promised. Soooo … I’m starting to build my sleeve now! Repp’n the Divine Feminine journey within and without. ✨Jai Ma✨ #MataSita#Allat#Oshun#QuanYin.”