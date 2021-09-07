‘Smells Like New Music’: Nicki Minaj and Rihanna Cause a Social Media Frenzy After the Artists Link Up

Nicki Minaj stirred up a commotion among fans on social media on Monday, Sept. 6, after unveiling her guest of honor, Rihanna.

In the initial upload, Minaj shared a photo of her husband Kenneth Petty, and son “Papa Bear,” causally lounging on the couch with the singer and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky.

Nicki Minaj’s latest upload causes a social media frenzy after uploading a photo with Rihanna. Photo:@nickiminaj/Instagram

In addition to the image, the 38-year-old dedicated her caption to the couple. Minaj wrote, while expressing how much she loved Rihanna, “#RokNRiha#QueenRih#CaribbeanGirlsRunit Love her downnnnnnn #NewYorkShit#YKTFV.”

As the pic made its rounds on the social media blogs, many were so stunned by the reunion they claimed it’s was “photoshopped.”

“Thought this was an edit😭.”

“Why does this look photoshop?”

“I thought this was an edit. So iconic 😢.”

“What in the photoshop is this?”

“I thought this was photoshop 😭 I haven’t seen them in a pic in forever.”

(L-R) Nicki Minaj and Rihanna perform at the Hot 97 Thanksgiving Thank you Concert at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 25, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Aside from the “edited” remarks other people rejoiced to see the two artists in “one room,” while insinuating both Rihanna and Minaj are probably hinting at a music collaboration. The two women first worked together on Rihanna’s 2010 song “Raining Men“ and again the following year for Minaj’s hit single “Fly.”

One wrote, “Two legends in one room! Riri better be on that album onika!😭.” Another said, “Why I feel like Nic & Rih gonna collab 😩🔥🔥.”

An Instagram user stated while bringing up Minaj’s chart-topping hit, “Smells like new music in there 👃🏿👀. It’s been 10 years since we heard Fly omg I can’t believe it 🔥🔥🔥😍😍.”

Immediately following the star-studded pic, Minaj decided to gift her followers a video of the duo hanging out. The clip quickly took a hilarious turn when Rihanna pointed out that Bajans aren’t really fond of Trinidadian people where both ladies are respectfully from. She said, “They draw a line in the ocean over flying fish. but that’s for another day.”