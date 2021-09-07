‘A Legend and Then Some’: Janet Jackson Gives Fans First Look at Documentary, Fans Express Their Excitement

At the start of the new year, people will be doing more than just listing out their New Year’s resolutions. In January 2022, Janet Jackson will be opening up to her fans and sharing the story about her rise in the industry. As stated in the teaser, Jackson says fans will learn of her life, “Told by me, not through someone else’s eyes.”

Jackson shared a teaser of her upcoming documentary, “Janet,” on Monday, Sept. 6, where she will chronicle her life from the beginning into becoming the legendary pop star that she is. The film is not only celebrating Jackson’s overall success but is also a gift to fans as she commemorates the 40th anniversary of her self-titled first album, “Janet Jackson.”

Janet Jackson drops teaser for documentary. (Photo: @janetjackson/Instagram)

The four-hour documentary is “five years in the making” and she will discuss some of the most talked-about and significant moments in her life and career. She plans to address the deaths of her father, Joseph Jackson, as well as her brother, the “King of Pop” Michael Jackson. In addition to that, the mother of one talks about the controversial and highly talked about performance she had with Justin Timberlake.

Hey u guys. Excited to share the first teaser of my new documentary with u. 😘 #JanetDoc pic.twitter.com/kAkcySu0H6 — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) September 6, 2021

Jackson’s not the only famed person to appear in the documentary. Missy Elliot, Mariah Carey and Paula Abdul will all be making their appearances. Janet debuted the news on her social media platforms, writing, “Hey u guys. Excited to share the first teaser of my new documentary with u. Face throwing a kiss #JanetDoc.”

Fans responded with their excitement under the post. One said, “The fact that we’re about to get a Janet documentary… BY JANET. Look, this woman is a legend and then some. She has touched lives, impacted the culture, gave her all and more. Went through the hardships, losses & she’s still standing. I’m so ready for this. 2022 – Year of Janet.”

The fact that we’re about to get a Janet documentary… BY JANET. Look, this woman is a legend and then some. She has touched lives, impacted the culture, gave her all and more. Went through the hardships, losses & she’s still standing. I’m so ready for this. 2022 – Year of Janet pic.twitter.com/DvAgBQ825P — POP CULT MEDIA (@SueMyFamily) September 6, 2021

Another wrote, “I’m so excited for Janet’s long awaited documentary.. she’s one of my favorites and one of the most influential female artists. I hate that we have to wait until January though.”

I'm so excited for Janet's long awaited documentary.. she's one of my favorites and one of the most influential female artists. I hate that we have to wait until January though 😔 https://t.co/jboL4dr3Ww — Jdore 🌸 (@Jdorevssty) September 6, 2021

“I’m so happy for you queen. tell your truth when you still alive,” wrote another.

I'm so happy for you queen. tell your truth when you still alive — Sadebadu (@Bulge4Me) September 7, 2021

Both Janet and her brother Randy Jackson are named as executive producers of the film.