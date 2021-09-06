‘You Should Be Un-Canceled’: Fans Chime In After Chrisette Michele Reposts Tweet Mentioning Her Cancellation Versus Kanye West’s Non-Cancellation

Chrisette Michele is once again opening up about the downturn of her career since her 2016 performance at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Michele responded to a tweet of pop culture commentator Jawn Murray’s take on Michele being canceled versus the celebration of Kanye West and his newly released album “Donda.” West angered many members of the Black community by endorsing and standing by Trump during his time in office while also wearing a MAGA hat.

Chrisette Michelle addresses her cancellation despite Kanye West still being supported. (Photo: @chrisettemichele/Instagram)

Murray’s tweet reads, “Since our culture is so hyped about Kanye West’s #Donda album; it’s time to UNcancel @ChrisetteM !I hated her singing at 45’s inauguration… But #ChrisetteMichele never disrespected our history/ancestors; didn’t rock a MAGA hat; & never ran a covert campaign to sway an election!”

Michele addressed the tweet in the caption. The R&B singer wrote: “‘Should Chrisette Michele be Un-Cancelled?’ 🤔I always wonder how to respond to this question. It’s actually the reason I don’t do interviews anymore. Being compared to Kanye & Travis for the last 5 years. Watching them soar into the highest realms of stardom. Waiting on Gods hand to show me exactly what my story will look like.”

Chrisette Michele’s responds to Jawn Murray’s tweet about her cancellation. (Photo: @chrisettemichele/Instagram)

Michele mentions gospel singer Travis Greene, because he too sang at the inauguration with her but seemingly was not canceled. “I’ve made a choice to stay full of gratitude and master peace,” she said, “but today, this post has inspired me to allow the energy of comparison to enter my feed.”

“I think most of the comments are well intended and I’m not really attached to the results of the conversation. But it is an interesting topic. Kanye endorsed him, Travis sang with me, and… time unfolded.” While appearing on “The Terrell Show” earlier this summer the “Epiphany” singer spoke about the situation, and host Terrell Grice offered his own perspective on why West and Greene weren’t canceled like she was.

He said, “There is a difference in tone in how we treat our Black men and our Black women.” At the time, Michele didn’t agree that her cancellation was due to a “gender issue.”

But at the end of her caption she decided to let her followers decide what the reason for her rejection from the Black community was.

She wrote, “What do YOU think history has proven in this tale? What did you think 5 years ago? What do you think today? Would you release new music if you were me? What would you sing about? Who would you sing to? Why? What does my role as FEMALE play in this story? What about my role as Christian? How about my role as it compares to Kanye & Travis?”

Murray responded under her post writing, “I’m glad that my words have resonated with you. They were shared from a pure place. Wishing you restoration, advancement & the opportunity to work at the level of your male counterparts! 🙏🏽🖤.”

Other fans also chimed in to offer their support and kind words. “I always loved you! Unfortunately as women, we get the worst of it when we fall short of perfection. This is just patriarchy at play. But keep shining ✨, “ said one person. A fan said, “You were NEVER cancelled in my book. Been rocking with you from day 1. Have every album. 💗”

Someone else added, “You should be un-cancelled.”

Chrisette Michelle opens up about cancel culture after venting about her cancellation. (Photo: @chrisettemichele/Instagram)

In it she said, “What fans don’t know is that CANCELED means that RED TAPE is set in place wherever you go. Doors at places like RADIO TELEVISION MEDIA & PR place blocks in the face of those deemed cancelled. I fully understand. Brands must protect their image.”

She later talked more about cancel culture after TheShadeRoom reposted her post from The Jasmine Brand. Uploading the screenshot from their page, she once again added a lengthy response to the post.

But that’s not all. The singer hinted that she might be ready to release new music after fans let her know under her previous post that they would like to support her. “Thanks for letting me know that if I release something, you’re interested in listening. I love to sing and I love to sing to you,” she said. Toward the end she added, “Put it on peoples hearts to spin my music so my fan base can hear. I promise I’ll give it my best shot.”