‘September Alsina’: Fans Crack Jokes on Bow Wow Over His Expression While Wearing New Hairstyle

Bow Wow is back with a new hairstyle.

The rapper-actor was giving model vibes in his latest Instagram photo, where he looked directly into the lens of the camera. His hair was up in what looked like a puff that had no hair tie to hold it in place. Topping the look off, Bow Wow had a string of curly hair as a bang that fell above his eye.

Bow Wow shows off his eyes and hair in new photo. (Photo: @shadmoss/Instagram)

He wrote, “Counting down the days until tour start … until then I’m low key with it #wizzle.” Fans gave their two cents on the “Like Mike” star’s Aug. 28 photo. One person called him “September Alsina,” which was their way of saying he resembled R&B singer August Alsina.

Rapper Lil Mama also commented saying, “Yo FR Stop Doin This To US😂😂😂😂.” She received over 700 likes on her comment alone from fans that understood the joke. For years fans have been saying that Lil Mama and Bow Wow look like each other.

Bow Wow uploads flyer for Millenium Tour (Photo: @shadmoss/Instagram)

Someone else said, “Man if this ain’t the most light skin sh-t😂😂😂,” which was a comment that several people made their own variations of. Many Black social media users make fun of lighter-skinned men as being more dramatic with their videos and/or pictures. The running joke for a while has been that many of them squint their eyes when posing for a picture.

As for the tour, Bow Wow is teaming up with R&B singer and dancer Omarion to headline the “Millennium Tour.” The anticipated event will kick off on Oct. 1 in Los Angeles, and will go stop in other cities like Detroit, Atlanta, Chicago, Miami, Las Vegas, as well as 21 others. Other big-name artists besides Bow Wow and Omarion that will be hitting the stage are Ashanti, Soulja Boy, the Ying Yang Twins, Pretty Ricky, and more.