‘Tell Them People the Truth the Real Way’: Steve Harvey Lands Spot on Upcoming Comedy Court Show, Fans React

Television host Steve Harvey is going from family feuds to civil feuds, thanks to his latest gig.

According to Vanity, ABC-TV has given the green light to a 10-episode order to an unscripted “courtroom comedy series” titled “Judge Steve Harvey,” which will feature the 64-year-old as judge, jury and star.

Steve Harvey lands spot on upcoming comedy court show. Photo: @iamsteveharveytv/Instagram

The show is unlike any court series before it, such as “Judge Judy” and “Judge Joe Brown,” where their respective stars were actual lawyers. Yet the network revealed though Steve may not be a real judge, the cases he handles will be. The show’s description says Steve will hear various arguments from folks — ranging from family disputes and sour friendships to actual small claims. “Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense,” the network told the outlet.

On Thursday, Aug. 26, the longtime funnyman confirmed the news on his Instagram account, where he also shared a “Now Casting” poster that read: “Do you have a dispute that needs to be settled with your roommate, friend, sibling, co-worker, or anyone?” Steve noted in the caption that ABC was looking “nationwide for individuals with humor, heart, and passion who are ready to plead their case on #JudgeSteveHarvey,” before leaving information where individuals interested may apply. In addition, all awards and judgments will be paid by production, not by the defendant.

Fans appeared to be excited about the Emmy Award winner’s latest endeavor, including an Instagram user who wrote, “This right on time … cause someone definitely owe me some coins 🥴😂.” A second person commented, “❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥this is going to be littttt….. Steve you will tell them people the truth the real way lol your the realest!!!”

Meanwhile, other supporters applauded Steve for his continuous work, including one user who stated, “One about Uncle Steven. He about his bag. It’s gonna be so funny 😂😂😂.” “Wow Uncle Harvey never stops working,” quipped another.

Filming for the show, whose name is reported as a “working title,” is set to start tapping in October and November. It will be produced by Den of Thieves in association with Walt Disney Television’s newly formed alternative unit. Steve Harvey, Brandon Williams and Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, Jared Morrell and Barb Bialkowski serve as executive producers, with Myeshia Mizuno as showrunner. The one-hour series is slated to premiere on ABC sometime in 2022.