Dell and Sonya Curry Accuse Each Other of Adultery Amidst Divorce

Dell and Sonya Curry have accused each other of being unfaithful during their 33-year-long marriage. Dell and Sonya are the parents of NBA players Stephen Curry and Seth Curry.

Sonya Curry accused Dell of cheating throughout their entire marriage and has denied that she ever cheated on her husband, TMZ reports, citing court documents it says it obtained. Dell Curry claimed that his wife cheated on him with her alleged current beau, millionaire and former New England Patriots tight end Steven Johnson. The couple legally separated in March of 2020.

Sonya Curry and Dell Curry working on their podcast “Raising Fame” in 2020. (Photo: @raisingfamepodcast/Instagram)

As reported, Sonya filed for a divorce from Dell on June 14. She admits to being in a relationship but said that it began months after her legal separation from Dell. She said that she lives alone and her soon-to-be-ex-husband will not allow her in their home.

Dell claimed that Sonya lied to him about her relationship and alleged that she was living with Johnson, which Sonya denied. The couple released a statement announcing their decision to divorce.

“After exploring a trial separation over the past year and much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage. As this comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus and desire is for our family’s continued happiness. We are so thankful for all the many blessings and successes! We stay committed to and supportive of our children and grandchildren and will remain on connected paths. We ask that our privacy be respected and prayer for our family as we move forward.”

The couple met as students at Virginia Tech. Sonya was a high school and college volleyball star while Dell played on the college basketball team. They married in 1988 and had three children, Stephen, 33, Seth, 31, and Sydel, 26. Athleticism definitely runs in the family. Seth is a Philadelphia 76ers guard, and Stephen, of course, is a two-time NBA MVP and league scoring champion with the Golden State Warriors. Their sister, Sydel, played volleyball like her mom and is married to one of her brother Steph’s teammates, Warriors backup guard Damion Lee.

Dell played in the NBA for several teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks and Charolette Hornets, between 1986 and 2002. Sonya created and taught at the Christian Montessori School in suburban Charlotte while raising the children.