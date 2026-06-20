‘Crying All Over Again’: Peabo Bryson’s Celebration of Life Reunites Music Legends — Including One Beloved Disney Collaborator

Peabo Bryson’s passing is still being felt throughout the music industry less than a month after his untimely death at age 75.

Over some 50 years in the industry, Bryson worked with some of music’s greatest artists, and some of those legends will now gather to pay tribute to him one final time.

The family has announced that Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta will host a private celebration of life ceremony for the two-time Grammy winner on Monday, June 22.

Two-time Grammy-winning singer Peabo Bryson will be remembered by family and loved ones in a ceremony in Atlanta this week. (Photo credit: peabobryson2/Instagram)

The home-going service and ceremony will be livestreamed for fans at home.

The full musical line-up for the event was not immediately available, but a few artists set to perform were announced — such as gospel legend BeBe Winans and “American Idol” winner Ruben Studdard.

However, one R&B great will be in attendance who is sure to delight fans.

“I’m crying all over again. I will definitely be viewing the service,” wrote one fan of the singer. Another said, “Rest in peace Peabo Bryson … [I] will be watching.”

‘My Heart Breaks’: Peabo Bryson’s Final Chapter Wasn’t About Fame — It Was About Raising His 8-Year-Old Son, and a Viral Video of Them Together Has Fans Emotional

‘I’m Humbled:’ Will Smith Thanks Fans After ‘Aladdin’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Film of His Career

Regina Belle, who collaborated with Bryson on the 1992 Grammy-winning hit “A Whole New World” from Disney’s “Aladdin,” will grace us with her presence.

The “Show and Tell” singer lived in Atlanta for most of his career, so holding his celebration of life service in the city is a fitting way to say a final goodbye to one of the premier vocalists of his time.

Bryson died on June 2, just days after he was hospitalized following a stroke.

His family confirmed the news to Variety via statement, sharing that he “transitioned peacefully at 5:00 p.m. ET on the evening of Tuesday, June 2, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him.”

“We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world,” the statement continued.

“While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit. His legacy and music will live on for generations to come,” the message read.

Following the news of his death, both of Bryson’s most memorable duet partners, Belle and the legendary Celine Dion, with whom he earned his first Grammy for the song “Beauty and the Beast,” from the Disney film of the same name, shared heartfelt messages on social media.

“With a heavy heart, I share the loss of my dear friend and duet partner, Peabo Bryson,” Belle wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for the music, the memories, and the magic.”

Meanwhile Dion shared that she was “heartbroken” at the news of his death. “His incredible voice and his kind spirit embodied the beauty of song and performance,” she wrote via Instagram Stories.

I’m heartbroken to hear that we lost Peabo Bryson today. His incredible voice and his kind spirit embodied the beauty of song and performance. He was so wonderful and generous to me all those years ago, when we recorded Beauty and the Beast. He made me so comfortable, as I was… pic.twitter.com/ti8Tba33Or — Celine Dion (@celinedion) June 3, 2026

“He was so wonderful and generous to me all those years ago, when we recorded ‘Beauty and the Beast/ He made me so comfortable, as I was just learning to sing in English,” Dion continued.

“He will remain for me always as a real symbol of the joy that music has brought to my life. His voice and his talent will be missed,” she added.

Bryson is survived by his wife, Tanya Boniface Bryson, their 8-year-old son, Robert, Bryson’s adult daughter Linda Bryson, and three grandchildren.