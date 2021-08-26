Diddy Advises Followers to Invest Their Money In Real Estate Not In Material Items: ‘Black Man Save Your Money and Go Buy a House’

Diddy, a multi-million-dollar mogul with several lucrative businesses, decided to spread a little wisdom on Wednesday, Aug. 25, by broadcasting the importance of investing.

The 51-year-old’s investment speech was initially shared on his Instagram story following a rant by him about individuals carelessly spending their money on expensive jewelry pieces like a Richard Millie watch. The luxury item in question ranges in price from $80,000 to $2 million.

Diddy informs his fan not to buy Richard Millie watches but instead invest in homes.Photo:@diddy/Instagram

Diddy began by saying despite being a lover of the finer things in life, he doesn’t understand why people would get “tricked” into buying such an expensive watch. “I’m not a hater I’m a connoisseur of fly s–t and I’m just telling y’all getting tricked by the Richard Millie.”

He continued by comparing the Richard Millie piece to the affordable Timex watch, for which prices begin as low as $20. “Richard Millie is like a Timex or some s–t like that. You understand what I’m saying. Y’all it’s not hot. It’s not hot. It’s not hot. I have two or three. I never pull them out, they ugly. I don’t even want to hate. I don’t even know Richard Millie but f–k it I’m on some Black s–t. Black man save your money and go buy a house.”

After receiving what is presumed flak for his opinion, the mogul hopped back on his story to defend his previous comments. “Everybody pipe down it’s my opinion. I love fly s–t that’s my opinion.” Diddy then matched up his initial comparison between the watches to two different luxury cars: Rolls Royce Phantom and Bentley Mulsanne.

The RM 029 Automatic Le Mans Classic is our latest mechanical celebration of one of the world’s largest historic automobile events that will not only return in 2022, but exceptionally will also be held in 2023 for the centenary of the Le Mans 24 Hours. #RichardMille #RM029 pic.twitter.com/ScL0Eyx5aN — Richard Mille (@Richard_Mille) July 15, 2021

“That’s like somebody can be like yo they like the Rolls Royce Phantom over the Bentley Mulsanne. I personally would take the Mulsanne; many of y’all may not take that. So it’s like live your life and understand I said what the f–k I said.”

The father of six wrapped up the clip by reiterating the importance of investing, especially as Black people. “Get some property Black man and woman. Let’s go. We know what to do. I tricked but I got some property.”

As Diddy’s video became viral, many praised him for spreading knowledge about the power of using money wisely. One Instagram user went as far as to question the mogul on owning a few of the Richard Millie pieces before expressing they also agree with his previous sentiments.

“He is not lying”

“Most expensive things are ugly ppl just buy them just to say that have something that cost that much.”

“Agree. Invest into things that will have a profit for generations to come.”

“He told no lies !!!!!”

“But you bought 3 😑. If they aren’t hot why didn’t you stop at 1. But I agree, invest in real estate.”

Although it is unknown what originally provoked Diddy’s speech, this isn’t the first time he has used his platform to educate the masses. In July, he shared in a now-deleted post how his humble beginnings inspired him to want more out of life. In the clip, Diddy is seen eating a mango while lounging poolside, as he expressed to his fans that they can be just as successful as he is if they put in the work.

“You can do it. You can be anything you want. You can be eating mango too, with the ocean as your backdrop.I ain’t special, I just want it. I want it bad, you feel me. I won’t allow myself to not have mango. My hustle, you know what I’m saying.”