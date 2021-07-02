Pauletta Washington to Star In New Film Alongside Jennifer Hudson as Taraji P. Henson Directs

For the last few years, Pauletta Washington, wife of Denzel Washington, has been quietly working her way back into the acting world, and now she is gearing up for a new film starring Grammy-award winning singer Jennifer Hudson.

Variety broke the news that the ladies will be starring in a seven-segment film titled “Tell It Like A Woman,” which will be directed by seasoned actress Taraji P. Henson. The project is an anthology series from Iervolino Entertainment and the segment Hudson and Washington are starring in is called “Pepcy and Kim.”

Denzel Washington (L) and Pauletta Washington attend the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Denzel Washington After Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on June 06, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Turner)

Variety reports the Catherine Hardwrick-written segment is a reimagined true story about Kim Carter, “a former addict who has used her story and her nonprofit, the Time for Change Foundation, to help homeless women and children break the cycle and reclaim their lives.” Hudson will be taking on the roles of both Pepcy and Kim and although it has not been revealed what exact character Washington will play, they have shared that her role will be Hudson’s “opposite.” Their segment will be the final one in the entire film.

In a statement, one of the producers named Chiara Tilesi said, “Tell It Like A Woman’ has been a very long journey, almost six years producing this film, and we couldn’t have asked for a better ending segment in ‘Pepcy & Kim.’” She added, “We are honored to have the immense talents of Taraji, Jennifer, and Pauletta, to bring Kim Carter’s powerful story to life. This segment reminds us that in life no matter how difficult the circumstance, there is a way to overcome any obstacle. It is so inspiring to see Kim Carter helping women across the United States with her non-profit, The Time for Change Foundation.”

Pauletta Washington most recently appeared in the National Geographic TV series “Genius: Aretha ” which shared the story about the life of Aretha Franklin. In the series, Washington played Rachel Franklin, Aretha Franklin’s grandmother.

In a 2011 appearance on “The Wendy Williams” show, Washington shared that she considered herself to be more of a musician than an actor. She revealed that she was both a pianist and a vocalist. She also explained her reasoning for wanting to take a break from work to raise her children.

“When I became pregnant,” Washington said, “I thought I had such a stable childhood with my mom, coming home and seeing my mom.” She said at the time of her pregnancy, Denzel was shooting his 1982 series called “St. Elsewhere” in Los Angeles, while she was in New York doing Broadway. After considering the distance she thought, “where would the child be?”

Washington confirmed it was her choice “to be home and create a home” and said, “I’m so happy I did.”