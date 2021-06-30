‘There’s Zero Chance’: Tyrese Claims His Feud with Dwayne Johnson Is Over, Says the Two Talk ‘Every Other Day,’ Fans Think Otherwise

Singer Tyrese is done stewing over the fallout between himself and fellow “Fast & Furious” cast mate Dwayne “The Rock” Jonson. In fact, their public spat that dates back to 2017 is nothing more than water under the bridge at this point, Tyrese claims.

While speaking with “The Ellen Degeneres Show” guest host Tiffany Haddish, the singer opened up about reconnecting with the former WWE wrestler.



Tyrese (left), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (center), and Vin Diesel (right) are all smiles in a throwback photo. (Photo: @tyrese/Instagram)

“You know we been on the phone every other day, not yelling, that’s all done,” claimed Tyrese when asked about his relationship with Johnson.

“We reconnected in a real way, man, I think we’re both better men on the other side of all that stuff that went down,” he continued. Four years ago the “Baby Boy” actor made a public stink about Johnson’s “Fast & Furious” character Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham’s character Deckers Shaw getting their own spinoff film, “Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” which subsequently pushed “F9” back an entire year. “F9,” originally slated to drop in 2019, was scheduled for release in April 2020. though it wouldn’t actually hit theaters until this month. Johnson’s film instead premiered in 2019.

The singer went so far as to make a social media post accusing Johnson of selfishly making the “Fast and Furious” about himself. The post, which was never deleted, states:

“#PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and furious franchise about YOU – And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post – Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah…it’s about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #Baywatch? Guys relax I’m just a passionate film critic”

Johnson hit back in a since-deleted post referring to Tyrese’s current album at the time, 2015’s “Black Rose,” as “dog s—t.” But even with all the back-and-forth and lingering animosity, Tyrese said he knew the two would find their way to a reconciliation.

“And to be honest with you, I did not know when or how the phone call was going to happen, but it did happen and we about twenty phone calls in, and we’re in competition right now on who can leave the longest voice note,” he shared.

Imitating Johnson’s voice, the “Sweet Lady” singer said, “I’m gonna make this short and sweet brother…” Neither of the men has taken to social media to address their new bond, but fans of the franchise are happy to hear bygones are just that, bygones.

“Glad they worked it out, Rock and Tyrese needed that piece of peace in their lives. Life is too short ♥️💙”

“It’s nice to hear that the rock and him are good now”

Others however were skeptical about the veracity of Tyrese’s story.

“Feud” = Tyrese was yelling about Rock while Rock was counting his Kevin hart checks — stimmy turner (@youlovejordan_) June 28, 2021

There’s zero chance the Rock speaks to this dude that much. — Sane (@SaneUTDOM) June 28, 2021

Only Johnson and Tyrese know for sure what the truth is.