‘Alexa Play Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number’: Toni Braxton Slays In Barely-There Bikini

Toni Braxton proved to be defying the aging process on Monday, June 28, after posting a steamy Instagram video of herself walking out of a pool in a burnt orange strappy bikini.

In the Instagram Reel, a 15-second multi-clip video captioned, “Monday Splash 💦,” Braxton appeared to have shock value on her mind when she showcased her tiny 5’1″ frame walking around the pool’s lounging area.

Toni Braxton stuns fans when she puts her slim figure on display in a new steamy video while hanging out poolside. Photo:@tonibraxton/Instagram

She enhanced the video’s appeal by adding the Wizkid and Tems collaboration for the 2021 track “Essence” and a reverse effect, which gave fans an elongated view of her slim figure.

As the clip became viral and caused a frenzy on social media, many fans marveled over the singer’s ability to remain youthful even at the age of 53. One Instagram user went as far as to jokingly ask Alexa, a virtual assistant artificial intelligent device created by Amazon, to play Aaliyah’s “Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number” in honor of Braxton’s ageless appearance.

“Alexa play age ain’t nun but a number by aaliyah 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

“How do you just keep getting finer?!!! 😩😩😩😍😍😍.”

“You are not playing fair!!!! 😆 You know our summer bodies haven’t come in yet!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

“Dang Toni get better and better with time.”

“Forever Fine😢😍.”

Although countless people salivated over Braxton’s video, a couple of followers mentioned how happy they were to see the mother of two active again on social media. One wrote, “Wow, the Living Legend is back 👋👍👍🥰😍😍🔥🔥.” Another said, “Hey fave missed you being active.”

The last time Braxton posted on Instagram was on June 6, after her youngest son Diezel Braxton Lewis, shared with ex-husband, Mint Condition keyboardist Keri Lewis, graduated high school. She captioned the post, “Congratulations @diezel.braxton! Mom is so proud of you. 💜 Howard University here he comes!”