‘You Look Amazing’: Kenya Moore Posts Sweet Family Vacation Photo with Her Estranged Husband, But Fans Get Distracted By Her Swimsuit

Despite being separated, Kenya Moore and her husband Marc Daly are spending some quality time with their daughter Brooklyn Daly in the Bahamas

On Sunday, June 27, Moore was all smiles with her family, revealing on Instagram that they were vacationing in the Bahamas. Marc wore green shorts and a Black shirt while Moore and her daughter Brooklyn opted for cute one-piece swimwear.

Kenya Moore smiles with her ex Marc Daly and her child Brooklyn Daly. (Photo: @thekenyamoore/Instagram)

Like she does on so many of her photos, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star received compliments on her smashing looks. Her swimwear had a black, gray, and white snakeskin pattern and accentuated her curves. She paired a white swimsuit cover-up with it.

One fan said, “Everyone is saying 50 where ? Work Kenya,” and someone else said, “Kenya you look AMAZING!!🔥” However, many of the comments were more made up of questions or statements about the status of Moore and Marc’s relationship.

Without being given any confirmation that the two were back together, some fans decided this photo was enough proof and assumed they were. “Now we know why you’ve been having the most contagious smile on your face during your live videos. I hope this lasts forever this time ❤️.” Someone else wrote, “Girl you betta have your man and your family back gur!!😍”

Marc and Moore, 50, said “I do” back in 2017, and the next year she gave birth to their daughter Brooklyn. It was in 2019 that things began to get shaky for the couple and Marc decided to file for divorce. However, he had a change of heart and, according to Moore, Daly “withdrew the divorce petition the next day.” The following year seemed to start off well for the couple, but by the top of the year 2021 Daly revealed they had separated once more.

As far as dating goes, the TV personality says she’s not focused on that at the moment. “I just think it’s better if you date people who are unentangled,” she said to Andy Cohen on “WWHL”, revealing that she would rather wait until she is fully divorced. Moore said she believes: “Youu still have to honor your vows as well. I think if you’re married, you’re married. If you’re not married, you’re not married.”