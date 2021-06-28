‘Reminds Me of Your Mom In Mahogony’: Tracee Ellis Ross Stops Traffic In Fierce Pink Dress

Tracee Ellis Ross was a vision in pink on Wednesday, June 23, after the actress uploaded a behind-the-scenes video at an undisclosed photo shoot while strutting along the streets of Paris in a one-shoulder flowy ensemble.

Ross, who initially shared the Instagram Reel, a 15-second multi-clip video in honor of National Pink Day, which was commemorated the same day, captioned the post, “heard it’s National Pink Day… welp!” National Pink Day reportedly is a day of celebration in which the color pink, representing femininity, softness and childhood, is observed.

Tracee Ellis Ross’s tribute to National Pink Day has people reminiscing over her mother Diana Ross’s 1975 film “Mahogany.”

In the recording, the “black-ish” star is seen posing and fiercely gliding on the sidewalk in a slow-motion effect. At the same time, an unidentified photographer captures the picture-perfect moments as many onlookers stopped and glance at Ross.

Throughout the video, Ross narrates how her “couture” dress made her feel while basking in the city of love. She said, while laughing, “She feels fierce. I feel like heaven. Are you kidding? This is the way I walk in Paris in couture. Yes, baby.”

As many fans viewed Ross’ Instagram post, several people brought up how the video reminded them of her mother Diana Ross’ 1975 film “Mahogany.” The movie tells the rags-to-riches story about a fashion design student –played by the legendary singer– who later becomes a model following her chance encounter with a famous photographer at a department store.

“Reminds me of your mom in Mahogany! 🔥❤️.”

“💓Mahogany Vibes 💓.”

“I’m getting Mahogany Vibes!”

Despite the numerous comparisons between the mother-daughter duo for unclear reasons, a multitude of followers mentioned how ravishing Ross looked. One wrote, “Wow you made the rest of the world look like it was in black and white.” Another said, “Well just shut da innanet ALL THE WAY DOWN why dontcha???😍😍😍😍.” An Instagram user claimed the 48-year-old’s jaw-dropping outfit was “mesmerizing” to those who were in her presence that day. “Girl u were mesmerizing the crowd 😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

In the past, Ross revealed how her mother’s extravagant looks off-stage were a huge inspiration for how she presents herself on a day-to-day basis. She said during a May 2020 interview with Elle Magazine, “My mum [Diana Ross] was extremely glamorous at home, not just on the stage. That’s probably why I never go out in full sweats. During my childhood, she would only wear tracksuits if they were fancy and with high heels.”

Ross added, “It fed into a persona I put on to cover my insecurities. It was a way to present an identity – if I wore a great outfit, I could conquer the world. When I was a toddler, I’d wrap myself in a bedsheet, wear Mum’s heels and become a queen. Now, clothing is a form of creative expression.”