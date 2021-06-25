‘I Never Knew That Was on This Property’: Ludacris Reveals the Surprising Thing He Found at His Home After Spending Time There During the Pandemic

While many would agree there is no place like home, Ludacris apparently still didn’t know much about his prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Tuesday, June 22, interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Ludacris revealed what he recently learned is on his property that he did not know was there before. Referring to his home, he said, “This is probably the best property to quarantine at, besides your house. I have like 22 acres of land. I’m so used to traveling and never being here, so I’m finally able to enjoy the fruits of my labor.”

Ludacris talks about what items he discovered in his house during quarantine. (Photo: @ludacris/Instagram)

The Atlanta resident continued, “I’m finding things in my home and on my property that I never even knew were there. I have a tennis court if you can believe it or not. I never even know that this was on this property.” The “Southern Hospitality” rapper had a list of other things he discovered on his property during the pandemic like “tree houses” and “saunas.” Ludacris added, “I’m literally enjoying myself because I’m able to finally relax and enjoy this property that I spent so much money on.”

The soon-to-be father of three already has his hands full with a house filled with young ladies, but his work also consists of being on screen. The ninth movie for the “Fast and Furious” franchise, which Ludacris stars in, premieres in theatres on Friday, June 25, and the 43-year-old has plenty of other work before him.

It was announced earlier this month that he will be starring in a new film alongside Queen Latifah and Beau Bridges. It’s a Netflix thriller film called “End of the Road,” and tells the story of a woman named Brenda who moves cross-country to get a fresh start. However, she gets stopped in New Mexico and has to defend herself while being hunted by a killer.

The date for when the film will stream on Netflix has yet to be announced.