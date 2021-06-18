‘Somebody Get a Mop’: Anthony Anderson Shocks Fans with Results of Working Out, Weight-Loss Progress

“Black-ish” actor Anthony Anderson is taking his weight-loss journey to the next level. The 50-year-old joined several famous actors and comedians like Will Smith, Marlon Wayans, Chris Spencer and more for the “ Big Willie” challenge or what some may call the “Dad Bod” challenge. The men show off their bodies post-quarantine in black boxers before embarking on a 12-week fitness journey.

“So this is what we doing @willsmith @therealchrisspencer @marlonwayans @flexaforeal 12 weeks! No trainers! All on our own?! Challenge accepted! Let’s go!” Anderson captioned his post on May 5.

Anthony Anderson wows fans with weight-loss progress during the “Big Willie” challenge. @AnthonyAnderson/Instagram

The legendary actor also captured a screenshot of his own weight on the scale, which showed the actor weighing 223 pounds. Now, Anderson is shedding his weight like no tomorrow. He was away from the gym for about five days, but quickly got back on his challenge earlier this week.

Anderson also decided to bend the challenge rules by adding a personal trainer to his fitness regime.

“So after being away from the gym for five days, this is how I return. An hour and a half boxing with my boxing coach Phil Polina @philpaolinaboxingclub and then right into an hour session with my trainer Jason Ross @x2ufitness to build this lean muscle!” Anderson captioned his post.

“Throwing punches for three straight minutes ain’t no joke! Planking for a minute with 32 pounds on your back ain’t no joke! I’m getting it in! What about you? Where you at @willsmith @richforever I see you boxing! All this in 2 1/2 hours. Doing it again tomorrow! Meet me at the gym!” he wrote before adding a plethora of hashtags, including “#justakidfromcompton, #bigwilliechallenge, #huskyandfit, and #grownmansexy.”

In the video, Anderson lifts his sweatsuit and a pool of sweat drops out. The video garnered over 76,000 likes, and fans applauded Anderson for his commitment to weight loss.

Anthony Anderson shows off his body. @anthonyanderson/ Instagram

“This is incredible! So inspiring.”

“I see a real change, King! Go get it!! #JetMagazine.”

“Hot boy summer in full effect 🔥.”

“Damnit, somebody get a mop!!!”

“Bro going HAM✊🏾👑.”

“🗣Letzz Gooo King.”

Anderson posted another series of boxing videos, doing sit-ups, lifting weights and showing off his figure. From the looks of things, Anderson will successfully complete the 12-week challenge.