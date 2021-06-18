50 Cent Hits Back at Roger Stone After the Trump Henchman Accuses Him of Ripping Off BMF Founder Big Meech

Roger Stone must be unaware of 50 Cent‘s reputation for eviscerating folks on the internet who dare come at him with any form of criticism.

In a random 30 second clip posted to a YouTube channel called “Pump Red,” the Donald Trump confidant, right-wing political operative and convicted felon — whose 40-month prison sentence on charges of lying to the FBI and Congress, witness tampering and obstruction of justice was commuted by Trump last July — accused the “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” rapper of ripping off convicted drug dealer Demetrius Flenory, better known as Big Meech.

50 Cent responds to Roger Stone’s comments about Big Meech’s reduced prison sentence. Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living/ Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

“Hey 50 Cent, I got a beef with you,” Stone began. “You’re crowing about Big Meech getting a lousy three years knocked off his sentence? The fact is his co-conspirators, his brother, and another man who had the exact same sentence have already been sprung. You ripped Big Meech off. You got $150 million from STARZ to make a movie about his life, and you paid him sh-t for his life rights. You’re full of sh-t. Free Big Meech, now.”

The former Trump 2016 campaign adviser’s critique of 50 came after it was announced that Meech’s 360-month prison sentence was reduced to 324 months, thus pushing his release date from 2031 to 2028. (Meech’s brother Terry Flenory, who got a 30-year sentence in 2005 at the same time Meech did, was released for medical reasons last year.) The television producer, who is currently shooting a STARZ series “Black Mafia Family” centered on Meech’s multi-million dollar criminal enterprise of the same name, rejoiced upon hearing the news. The 45-year-old took to his Instagram page where he wrote, “YES 😆 Now you know this BMF show is gonna 💣💨Blow everything off the f-cking TV, the real sh-t different ! 🚦.” He added, “Green Light Gang #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi #bottlerover.”

However, it wasn’t long before the rapper paused his celebratory moment and addressed Stone — whose out-of-the-blue attack on the hip-hop mogul puzzled many observers because the two have no obvious connection — in what may serve as a reminder of why 50 is considered the internet’s ultimate troll. In an Instagram post that has since been deleted, the rapper shared Stone’s video clip, with the caption “People just looking for attention, clout chasing c-ck suckers come in all different colors shapes and sizes these days.”

Meech’s sentence reportedly was reduced under the USSC amendments 782, commonly referred to as “Drug Minus Two Amendment” and 788, which revised all drug offenses that occurred before November 2014.

In January 2017, actor and rapper LL Cool J made a plea on Instagram addressing the government and President Barack Obama, asking that Obama pardon the heads of Meech’s “Black Mafia Family,” including his brother Terry “Southwest T.” At the time, the Grammy award winner voiced that while he did not condone what the pair did, he felt that they would serve more purpose in the community than behind bars.

Rapper LL Cool J asks the government for the pardon of “Black Mafia Family” heads Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and his brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. @llcoolj / Instagram

“They were incarcerated for non violent drug offenses. If they were pardoned I’m sure they would do the right thing. It’s a matter of character,” LL wrote. “From the outside looking in I think they both have it. Although they set what some would call a negative example I think the second chapter of their lives could potentially bring a lot of healing and inspiration to a downtrodden community and show all our citizens that the USA is a country where second chances are possible.”