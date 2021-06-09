‘It Be Yo Own Kids’: Fans Get a Kick Out of Kaavia James Shading Mom Gabrielle Union

When it comes to actress Gabrielle Union and former NBA player Dwyane Wade’s family, it’s clear that their daughter Kaavia James is the star on social media, despite the couple’s Hollywood and professional basketball accolades.

Kaavia James has stolen the show yet again. A post over the weekend on her mother’s personal Instagram page showed the adorable toddler sitting on Union as the actress played with her daughter’s feet. James tried to put a piece of paper over Union’s mouth, telling her, “You stink.”

“I stink?” Union asked her daughter in surprise. “Yeah,” said James. The adorable toddler then leaned forward to smell the 48-year-old’s breath and said, “Ewwwwahh,” while shaking her head.

Kaavia James shades Gabrielle Union’s breath. @GabUnion/Instagram

Union gasped and then cracked up laughing. Kaavia then tried to put the piece of paper over her mother’s mouth, but the paper fell off, thanks to the wind.

“I can’t talk,” said Union. “Oh no, I can’t talk,” Union repeated as James tried to keep the paper over her mouth. “Oh no, what am I going to say?”

Union then blows the paper off her lips, causing Kaavia to jump off her mother and scream. Union and the camera person could be heard laughing in the background.

What made the post even funnier is Union making her location “Bad Breath and Beyond.”

“I. Can’t. With. This. Girl. 😂😂😂😂😂😂#YuckMouth#ShadyBaby @kaaviajames,” Union captioned the video.

The post garnered over a million views, and fans couldn’t help but crack up over the encounter between Union and James.

“It b yo own kids 😂😂😂😂😍😍.”

“😂😂😂 Definitely shady, lol.”

“Little children speak the truth 🤣.”

“My gosh! I just spit my water out 🤣😂.”

“Chile, she ran far away from that dragon breath 😂 now. One thing for sure is that if your kids don’t tell you about yourself, they are just plain embarrassed by you, and that’s #FACTS 😂😂.”

“Kids have no filter.”

It looks like little Kaavia keeps earning her nickname “Shady Baby” because she strikes yet again with the shade.