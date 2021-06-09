Diamond and Silk, Megyn Kelly and Other Conservatives Up In Arms After Purported Text Messages Show Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Use the N-Word

Diamond and Silk, Megyn Kelly, and other conservatives are calling Hunter Biden racist on social media after the Daily Mail conservative news site published what it purports are text messages from the 51-year-old son of President Joe Biden that show the younger Biden using the N-word in exchanges with his white attorney in late 2018 and early 2019.

“The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree!” wrote Diamond and Silk, conservative video bloggers known for their support of former President Donald Trump.

It's being alleged that Hunter Biden was caught using the N word. The apple doesn't fall far from the tree! — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) June 9, 2021

Daily Mail first reported on Tuesday that the younger Biden had used the slur while engaging with his white, $845-an-hour corporate attorney George Mesires via text.

The messages, purportedly unearthed from a MacBook Pro laptop that various right-wing operatives claim Biden abandoned in a Delaware computer repair shop in 2019, show the first son asking Mesires in December 2018, “How much money do I owe you? Because n-gga you better not be charging me Hennessey rates.”

The screenshot shows the supposed Mesires replying, “That made me snarf my coffee.”

In response, Biden exclaimed, “I just made that phrase up by the way,” adding “I should have nad your lineage. It’s wasted on you.”

“Apparently you do,” Mesires said.

“That’s what I’m saying ni…,” said Biden.

Then in January when the two men were discussing unconditional love, Biden said, “OMG n-gga did you just a fictional character from the imagination of the collective frightened and my dead brothers unconditional love is what I should rely on and my kids aren’t children George.”

Mesires seemed to carry on with the theme of unconditional love, writing, “my parents love was conditioned,” but Biden’s reply caused the conversation to take an unexpected turn.

“My penis as of late has been un conditional,” he said, adding “It’s big penis George,” before going to to say, “And I only love you because you’re Black.”

“It’s so annoying when you interject with frivolity,” Mesires said.

“True dat n-gga,” Biden said, before adding that he was finished with his “rant.”

Biden’s computer also contained an image of a meme that included the n-word.

In the picture, the senior Biden and former President Barack Obama hug as they depart the White House. “You my n-gga Barack,” Biden is depicted to say in the image.

The Daily Mail, which has previously claimed it obtained a copy of the laptop’s hard drive, says the computer also contained downloaded pornography which showed sex acts between a Black man and several white women. The FBI seized the laptop, which is assumed to have belonged to Biden, a law enforcement officer told CNN, although the agency is still working through the integrity of the content as the computer was not only in Biden’s possession before it was handed over.

Biden told CBS in an interview earlier this year that he has “no idea whether or not” the laptop is his but that it is a possibility.

Daily Mail claimed in April that it had authenticated the laptop and obtained 103,000 text messages, 154,000 emails, and more than 2,000 photos from a copy of the hard drive.

Former Fox host Megyn Kelly suggested the messages show Biden is a racist. “Turns out when Joe Biden was telling us what a racist country America is, he had someone very near & dear in mind.”

Turns out when Joe Biden was telling us what a racist country America is, he had someone very near & dear in mind. https://t.co/15EjQRXXwh — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 8, 2021

Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones questioned whether the messages mean Biden is “a white nationalist now.”

Is Hunter Biden a white nationalist now or does that term only apply to Republicans? — Vernon Jones For Governor (@RepVernonJones) June 8, 2021

Fox host Clay Travis claimed the media is showing bias by “ignoring” Biden’s use of the word. “Most of the media is ignoring Hunter Biden using racial slurs in his texts. Can you imagine the media reaction if one of Trump’s kids had been caught doing this?” He continued, the treatment should be the exact same for both. The fact it isn’t is clear & transparent media bias.”

Most of the media is ignoring Hunter Biden using racial slurs in his texts. Can you imagine the media reaction if one of Trump’s kids had been caught doing this? The treatment should be the exact same for both. The fact it isn’t is clear & transparent media bias. https://t.co/RwzxZXONjD — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 9, 2021

Not everyone was buying the apparent outrage. Comedian Steve Hofstetter called conservatives’ “sudden disdain for racial slurs hollow and false.” He offered 3 points to back his thoughts: “1. We do think racial slurs are awful, no matter who says them. 2. Hunter Biden is not a role model, nor does he have a job he could get fired from. 3. We find your sudden disdain for racial slurs hallow and false.”

Explaining this Hunter Biden thing for MAGA idiots:



1) We do think racial slurs are awful, no matter who says them.

2) Hunter Biden is not a role model, nor does he have a job he could get fired from.

3) We find your sudden disdain for racial slurs hollow and false.



Thanks! — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) June 9, 2021

Another user questioned conservatives’ priorities in their concern over Biden’s words, writing, “we literally have gun toting white supremacists sitting in Congress.”

We literally have gun toting white supremacists sitting in Congress and they’re worried about Hunter Biden.🙄 — Woman In The Moon (@SassyKadiK) June 9, 2021

The site’s publication of the purported messages comes as President Biden comes under increased pressure from Black leaders to introduce protections for Black people against police brutality after he prefaced his presidency by promising to put racial justice at the forefront of his time in office.

Neither Hunter Biden or the White House responded to the Daily Mail’s request for comment.